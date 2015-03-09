iifl-logo-icon 1
CCS Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.12
(4.67%)
Mar 9, 2015

CCS Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-21.19

0.04

0.1

0.87

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.31

-0.82

-0.97

Tax paid

-4.6

-0.01

-0.09

-0.21

Working capital

-23.56

2.22

3.8

5.85

Other operating items

Operating

-44.85

1.93

2.98

5.53

Capital expenditure

-0.43

-4.88

0.02

0.94

Free cash flow

-45.28

-2.94

3

6.47

Equity raised

19.75

19.87

20.01

18.7

Investing

0

0

0

-0.02

Financing

47.3

1.51

42.94

5.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.77

18.43

65.96

30.32

