CCS Infotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-21.19
0.04
0.1
0.87
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.31
-0.82
-0.97
Tax paid
-4.6
-0.01
-0.09
-0.21
Working capital
-23.56
2.22
3.8
5.85
Other operating items
Operating
-44.85
1.93
2.98
5.53
Capital expenditure
-0.43
-4.88
0.02
0.94
Free cash flow
-45.28
-2.94
3
6.47
Equity raised
19.75
19.87
20.01
18.7
Investing
0
0
0
-0.02
Financing
47.3
1.51
42.94
5.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.77
18.43
65.96
30.32
