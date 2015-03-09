Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
61.83
63.89
38.5
94.37
yoy growth (%)
-3.22
65.95
-59.2
24.22
Raw materials
-63.03
-62.93
-38.05
-93.01
As % of sales
101.94
98.5
98.83
98.56
Employee costs
-0.66
-0.65
-0.84
-1.06
As % of sales
1.07
1.03
2.19
1.12
Other costs
-21.41
-1.3
-0.73
-1.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.62
2.04
1.91
1.51
Operating profit
-23.27
-1.01
-1.13
-1.12
OPM
-37.64
-1.58
-2.95
-1.19
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.31
-0.82
-0.97
Interest expense
-0.03
-2.8
-3.21
-4.26
Other income
2.21
4.17
5.28
7.24
Profit before tax
-21.19
0.04
0.1
0.87
Taxes
-4.6
-0.01
-0.09
-0.21
Tax rate
0
-37.51
-84.75
-24.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-21.19
0.02
0.01
0.65
Exceptional items
-0.32
0
0
0
Net profit
-21.51
0.02
0.01
0.65
yoy growth (%)
-74,795.67
77.42
-97.53
-38.26
NPM
-34.8
0.04
0.04
0.69
