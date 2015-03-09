iifl-logo-icon 1
CCS Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.12
(4.67%)
Mar 9, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

61.83

63.89

38.5

94.37

yoy growth (%)

-3.22

65.95

-59.2

24.22

Raw materials

-63.03

-62.93

-38.05

-93.01

As % of sales

101.94

98.5

98.83

98.56

Employee costs

-0.66

-0.65

-0.84

-1.06

As % of sales

1.07

1.03

2.19

1.12

Other costs

-21.41

-1.3

-0.73

-1.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.62

2.04

1.91

1.51

Operating profit

-23.27

-1.01

-1.13

-1.12

OPM

-37.64

-1.58

-2.95

-1.19

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.31

-0.82

-0.97

Interest expense

-0.03

-2.8

-3.21

-4.26

Other income

2.21

4.17

5.28

7.24

Profit before tax

-21.19

0.04

0.1

0.87

Taxes

-4.6

-0.01

-0.09

-0.21

Tax rate

0

-37.51

-84.75

-24.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-21.19

0.02

0.01

0.65

Exceptional items

-0.32

0

0

0

Net profit

-21.51

0.02

0.01

0.65

yoy growth (%)

-74,795.67

77.42

-97.53

-38.26

NPM

-34.8

0.04

0.04

0.69

