CCS Infotech Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.12
(4.67%)
Mar 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011

Gross Sales

9.73

28.79

39.82

55.61

43.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.73

28.79

39.82

55.61

43.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.36

2.8

3.73

3.52

4.3

Total Income

11.09

31.59

43.55

59.15

48.21

Total Expenditure

10.34

29.5

38.7

58.13

47.28

PBIDT

0.75

2.09

4.85

1

0.93

Interest

1.49

1.75

4.28

0

0

PBDT

-0.74

0.34

0.57

1

0.93

Depreciation

0.63

0.2

0.23

0.37

0.4

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.06

0.07

0.36

0.1

0.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.31

0.07

-0.02

0.54

0.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.31

0.07

-0.02

0.54

0.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.31

0.07

-0.02

0.54

0.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.07

0

0.54

0.49

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

76,64,199

76,64,199

76,64,199

76,64,199

76,68,605

Public Shareholding (%)

76.3

76.34

76.3

76.33

76.34

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

14,68,400

14,68,400

14,68,400

14,68,400

14,68,400

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

61.68

61.48

61.67

61.68

61.79

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

14.62

14.62

14.62

14.61

14.62

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,12,401

9,07,995

9,12,401

9,07,995

9,07,995

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

31.32

38.21

38.32

38.2

38.21

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

9.08

9.04

9.08

9.03

9.04

PBIDTM(%)

7.7

7.25

12.17

1.81

2.11

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-13.46

0.24

-0.05

0.97

1.11

