CCS Infotech Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
9.73
28.79
39.82
55.61
43.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.73
28.79
39.82
55.61
43.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.36
2.8
3.73
3.52
4.3
Total Income
11.09
31.59
43.55
59.15
48.21
Total Expenditure
10.34
29.5
38.7
58.13
47.28
PBIDT
0.75
2.09
4.85
1
0.93
Interest
1.49
1.75
4.28
0
0
PBDT
-0.74
0.34
0.57
1
0.93
Depreciation
0.63
0.2
0.23
0.37
0.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.06
0.07
0.36
0.1
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.31
0.07
-0.02
0.54
0.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.31
0.07
-0.02
0.54
0.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.31
0.07
-0.02
0.54
0.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.07
0
0.54
0.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
76,64,199
76,64,199
76,64,199
76,64,199
76,68,605
Public Shareholding (%)
76.3
76.34
76.3
76.33
76.34
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
14,68,400
14,68,400
14,68,400
14,68,400
14,68,400
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
61.68
61.48
61.67
61.68
61.79
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
14.62
14.62
14.62
14.61
14.62
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,12,401
9,07,995
9,12,401
9,07,995
9,07,995
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
31.32
38.21
38.32
38.2
38.21
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
9.08
9.04
9.08
9.03
9.04
PBIDTM(%)
7.7
7.25
12.17
1.81
2.11
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-13.46
0.24
-0.05
0.97
1.11
