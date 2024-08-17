SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹1.02
Prev. Close₹1.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹1.12
Day's Low₹1.02
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.64
9.88
10.02
10.01
Net Worth
-1.59
19.93
20.07
20.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
61.83
63.89
38.5
94.37
yoy growth (%)
-3.22
65.95
-59.2
24.22
Raw materials
-63.03
-62.93
-38.05
-93.01
As % of sales
101.94
98.5
98.83
98.56
Employee costs
-0.66
-0.65
-0.84
-1.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-21.19
0.04
0.1
0.87
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.31
-0.82
-0.97
Tax paid
-4.6
-0.01
-0.09
-0.21
Working capital
-23.56
2.22
3.8
5.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.22
65.95
-59.2
24.22
Op profit growth
2,203.57
-11.03
0.64
-38.24
EBIT growth
-841.18
-14.15
-35.21
47.04
Net profit growth
-74,795.67
77.42
-97.53
-38.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
66.76
38.52
95.44
79.23
74.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.76
38.52
95.44
79.23
74.23
Other Operating Income
4.17
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
4.15
7.26
6.11
4.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
H Arunkumar
director
P Ravivarma
Director
Vinoth
Additional Director
Raman Subramani
Additional Director
Thirumurugan
Additional Director
Perumal Selvarani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CCS Infotech Ltd
Summary
CCS InfoTech Ltd. is Indias leading Information Technology Solutions provider. CCS had wide range of expertise include Hardware Solutions, Software Development and Networking Services. We are manufacturers, exporters and suppliers of Computers from India.The company has established itself as one of the premier companies in India engaged in manufacturing & export of laptop computers Notebook Computers & Desktop computers. With its credentials, experience and resources at command, its holds a prime and domineering position in providing cutting edge Information Technology solutions in the areas of Hardware manufacturing, Networking Solutions and software development.The company is an ISO 9000: 2000 certified computer manufacturing company and also an Intel premier provider and has Intel certification for servers, workstations Home PCs and Note Books. The company has Microsoft Certified Partner and Intel Channel Partner Premier Member. The company has its manufacturing operations at Pondicherry for computers and software development and the company has its trading operations in Chennai for computers, computer peripherals, software and consumables.The company was incorporated on December 29, 1997 as a Public Limited Company. In the year 1998, the company started the software development center. In 1999, the company shifted to larger premises at CCS Towers. During the year 2001-2002, the company received DMI and NSTL certification. During the year 2003-2004, the company started Ove
