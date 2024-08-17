iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CCS Infotech Ltd Share Price

1.12
(4.67%)
Mar 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

CCS Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

1.02

Prev. Close

1.07

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

1.12

Day's Low

1.02

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CCS Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

CCS Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

CCS Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.60%

Non-Promoter- 80.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 80.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

CCS Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.64

9.88

10.02

10.01

Net Worth

-1.59

19.93

20.07

20.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

61.83

63.89

38.5

94.37

yoy growth (%)

-3.22

65.95

-59.2

24.22

Raw materials

-63.03

-62.93

-38.05

-93.01

As % of sales

101.94

98.5

98.83

98.56

Employee costs

-0.66

-0.65

-0.84

-1.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-21.19

0.04

0.1

0.87

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.31

-0.82

-0.97

Tax paid

-4.6

-0.01

-0.09

-0.21

Working capital

-23.56

2.22

3.8

5.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.22

65.95

-59.2

24.22

Op profit growth

2,203.57

-11.03

0.64

-38.24

EBIT growth

-841.18

-14.15

-35.21

47.04

Net profit growth

-74,795.67

77.42

-97.53

-38.26

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

66.76

38.52

95.44

79.23

74.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.76

38.52

95.44

79.23

74.23

Other Operating Income

4.17

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

4.15

7.26

6.11

4.71

View Annually Results

CCS Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CCS Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

H Arunkumar

director

P Ravivarma

Director

Vinoth

Additional Director

Raman Subramani

Additional Director

Thirumurugan

Additional Director

Perumal Selvarani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CCS Infotech Ltd

Summary

CCS InfoTech Ltd. is Indias leading Information Technology Solutions provider. CCS had wide range of expertise include Hardware Solutions, Software Development and Networking Services. We are manufacturers, exporters and suppliers of Computers from India.The company has established itself as one of the premier companies in India engaged in manufacturing & export of laptop computers Notebook Computers & Desktop computers. With its credentials, experience and resources at command, its holds a prime and domineering position in providing cutting edge Information Technology solutions in the areas of Hardware manufacturing, Networking Solutions and software development.The company is an ISO 9000: 2000 certified computer manufacturing company and also an Intel premier provider and has Intel certification for servers, workstations Home PCs and Note Books. The company has Microsoft Certified Partner and Intel Channel Partner Premier Member. The company has its manufacturing operations at Pondicherry for computers and software development and the company has its trading operations in Chennai for computers, computer peripherals, software and consumables.The company was incorporated on December 29, 1997 as a Public Limited Company. In the year 1998, the company started the software development center. In 1999, the company shifted to larger premises at CCS Towers. During the year 2001-2002, the company received DMI and NSTL certification. During the year 2003-2004, the company started Ove
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR CCS Infotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.