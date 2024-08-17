CCS Infotech Ltd Summary

CCS InfoTech Ltd. is Indias leading Information Technology Solutions provider. CCS had wide range of expertise include Hardware Solutions, Software Development and Networking Services. We are manufacturers, exporters and suppliers of Computers from India.The company has established itself as one of the premier companies in India engaged in manufacturing & export of laptop computers Notebook Computers & Desktop computers. With its credentials, experience and resources at command, its holds a prime and domineering position in providing cutting edge Information Technology solutions in the areas of Hardware manufacturing, Networking Solutions and software development.The company is an ISO 9000: 2000 certified computer manufacturing company and also an Intel premier provider and has Intel certification for servers, workstations Home PCs and Note Books. The company has Microsoft Certified Partner and Intel Channel Partner Premier Member. The company has its manufacturing operations at Pondicherry for computers and software development and the company has its trading operations in Chennai for computers, computer peripherals, software and consumables.The company was incorporated on December 29, 1997 as a Public Limited Company. In the year 1998, the company started the software development center. In 1999, the company shifted to larger premises at CCS Towers. During the year 2001-2002, the company received DMI and NSTL certification. During the year 2003-2004, the company started Overseas Operations in Singapore. During the year 2006-2007, the company received ISO 14001:2004 certifications & awarded as Microsoft gold certified partner. During the year 2008-2009, the company executed orders for supply of computers to prestigious banks, educational institutions etc through its channel partner.