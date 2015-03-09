Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.66
20.45
Op profit growth
-16.37
-26.4
EBIT growth
-37.03
53.65
Net profit growth
-99.71
-47.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.03
-1.46
-2.39
EBIT margin
8.6
5.51
4.32
Net profit margin
0
0.54
1.25
RoCE
8.21
14.04
RoNW
0
0.7
RoA
0
0.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.52
0.99
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.82
-0.08
0.18
Book value per share
18.53
18.56
18.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
6.15
6.41
P/CEPS
-1.6
-37.37
33.75
P/B
0.07
0.17
0.34
EV/EBIDTA
5.57
4.09
5.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-98.39
-47.17
-8.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
431.73
128.09
Inventory days
75.46
40.59
Creditor days
-209.73
-66.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.02
-1.22
-1.46
Net debt / equity
1.16
1.11
0.85
Net debt / op. profit
-18.59
-14.86
-8.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.91
-98.51
-99.12
Employee costs
-2.19
-1.36
-1.32
Other costs
-1.92
-1.59
-1.95
