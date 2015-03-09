iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CCS Infotech Ltd Key Ratios

1.12
(4.67%)
Mar 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CCS Infotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.66

20.45

Op profit growth

-16.37

-26.4

EBIT growth

-37.03

53.65

Net profit growth

-99.71

-47.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.03

-1.46

-2.39

EBIT margin

8.6

5.51

4.32

Net profit margin

0

0.54

1.25

RoCE

8.21

14.04

RoNW

0

0.7

RoA

0

0.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.52

0.99

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.82

-0.08

0.18

Book value per share

18.53

18.56

18.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

6.15

6.41

P/CEPS

-1.6

-37.37

33.75

P/B

0.07

0.17

0.34

EV/EBIDTA

5.57

4.09

5.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-98.39

-47.17

-8.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

431.73

128.09

Inventory days

75.46

40.59

Creditor days

-209.73

-66.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.02

-1.22

-1.46

Net debt / equity

1.16

1.11

0.85

Net debt / op. profit

-18.59

-14.86

-8.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.91

-98.51

-99.12

Employee costs

-2.19

-1.36

-1.32

Other costs

-1.92

-1.59

-1.95

CCS Infotech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CCS Infotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.