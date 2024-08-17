iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CCS Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.12
(4.67%)
Mar 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

29.75

81.94

51.31

58.9

48.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.75

81.94

51.31

58.9

48.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.26

5.32

2.29

2.74

0.44

Total Income

33.02

87.26

53.61

61.63

48.99

Total Expenditure

30.8

82.77

52.16

60.59

48.56

PBIDT

2.21

4.48

1.44

1.03

0.43

Interest

2.38

3.1

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.17

1.37

1.44

1.03

0.43

Depreciation

0.25

0.56

0.66

0.2

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.15

0.07

0.27

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.49

0.66

0.7

0.56

0.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.49

0.66

0.7

0.56

0.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.49

0.66

0.7

0.56

0.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.64

0.7

0.23

0.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

10.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

76,64,199

76,64,199

76,68,605

76,68,605

81,58,200

Public Shareholding (%)

76.3

76.3

76.33

76.33

81.22

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

14,68,400

14,68,400

14,68,400

14,68,400

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

61.68

61.79

61.79

61.79

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

14.61

14.61

14.61

14.61

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,12,401

9,12,401

9,07,995

9,07,995

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

31.31

38.2

38.2

38.2

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

9.07

9.03

9.03

9.03

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.42

5.47

2.8

1.76

0.88

PBDTM(%)

-0.57

1.68

2.8

1.76

0.88

PATM(%)

-1.64

0.8

1.38

0.95

0.47

CCS Infotech Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CCS Infotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.