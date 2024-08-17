CCS Infotech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
29.75
81.94
51.31
58.9
48.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.75
81.94
51.31
58.9
48.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.26
5.32
2.29
2.74
0.44
Total Income
33.02
87.26
53.61
61.63
48.99
Total Expenditure
30.8
82.77
52.16
60.59
48.56
PBIDT
2.21
4.48
1.44
1.03
0.43
Interest
2.38
3.1
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.17
1.37
1.44
1.03
0.43
Depreciation
0.25
0.56
0.66
0.2
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.15
0.07
0.27
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.49
0.66
0.7
0.56
0.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.49
0.66
0.7
0.56
0.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.49
0.66
0.7
0.56
0.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.64
0.7
0.23
0.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
10.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
76,64,199
76,64,199
76,68,605
76,68,605
81,58,200
Public Shareholding (%)
76.3
76.3
76.33
76.33
81.22
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
14,68,400
14,68,400
14,68,400
14,68,400
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
61.68
61.79
61.79
61.79
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
14.61
14.61
14.61
14.61
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,12,401
9,12,401
9,07,995
9,07,995
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
31.31
38.2
38.2
38.2
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
9.07
9.03
9.03
9.03
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.42
5.47
2.8
1.76
0.88
PBDTM(%)
-0.57
1.68
2.8
1.76
0.88
PATM(%)
-1.64
0.8
1.38
0.95
0.47
