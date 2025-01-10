Cella Space Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.15
20.15
19.15
19.15
Preference Capital
9.54
9.66
10.47
11.52
Reserves
-40.93
-41.18
-42.34
-43.37
Net Worth
-11.24
-11.37
-12.72
-12.7
Minority Interest
Debt
48.17
47.88
48.85
37.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
36.93
36.51
36.13
25.14
Fixed Assets
37.84
39.15
39.75
28.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.15
0.15
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.01
-2.82
-5.02
-3.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.37
0.54
0.37
0.33
Debtor Days
36.74
Other Current Assets
3.4
4.06
2.74
0.68
Sundry Creditors
-0.77
-2.85
-2.55
-0.5
Creditor Days
55.67
Other Current Liabilities
-4.01
-4.57
-5.58
-4.02
Cash
0.12
0.03
1.24
0.02
Total Assets
36.96
36.51
36.12
25.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.