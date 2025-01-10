iifl-logo-icon 1
Cella Space Ltd Balance Sheet

14.6
(-4.51%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.15

20.15

19.15

19.15

Preference Capital

9.54

9.66

10.47

11.52

Reserves

-40.93

-41.18

-42.34

-43.37

Net Worth

-11.24

-11.37

-12.72

-12.7

Minority Interest

Debt

48.17

47.88

48.85

37.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

36.93

36.51

36.13

25.14

Fixed Assets

37.84

39.15

39.75

28.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.15

0.15

0.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.01

-2.82

-5.02

-3.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.37

0.54

0.37

0.33

Debtor Days

36.74

Other Current Assets

3.4

4.06

2.74

0.68

Sundry Creditors

-0.77

-2.85

-2.55

-0.5

Creditor Days

55.67

Other Current Liabilities

-4.01

-4.57

-5.58

-4.02

Cash

0.12

0.03

1.24

0.02

Total Assets

36.96

36.51

36.12

25.15

