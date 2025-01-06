iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cella Space Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.4
(-1.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cella Space Ltd

Cella Space FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.38

-1.17

-1.61

5.44

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.43

-0.57

-0.73

Tax paid

0

0

0.27

2.72

Working capital

1.42

5.35

-6.57

-24.81

Other operating items

Operating

0.97

3.74

-8.47

-17.37

Capital expenditure

18.33

0.25

2.87

-0.34

Free cash flow

19.3

3.99

-5.6

-17.71

Equity raised

-87.29

-86.1

-88.96

-63.97

Investing

0

0

-0.01

0

Financing

46.63

38.75

24.38

10.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-21.35

-43.36

-70.2

-71.13

Cella Space : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cella Space Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.