Cella Space Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.38
-1.17
-1.61
5.44
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.43
-0.57
-0.73
Tax paid
0
0
0.27
2.72
Working capital
1.42
5.35
-6.57
-24.81
Other operating items
Operating
0.97
3.74
-8.47
-17.37
Capital expenditure
18.33
0.25
2.87
-0.34
Free cash flow
19.3
3.99
-5.6
-17.71
Equity raised
-87.29
-86.1
-88.96
-63.97
Investing
0
0
-0.01
0
Financing
46.63
38.75
24.38
10.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-21.35
-43.36
-70.2
-71.13
