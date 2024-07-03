Cella Space Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.66
5.39
3.73
1.91
2.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.66
5.39
3.73
1.91
2.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.28
0.06
1.15
0.45
Total Income
6
5.67
3.8
3.06
2.73
Total Expenditure
1.53
1.6
0.75
0.74
1.99
PBIDT
4.48
4.08
3.05
2.32
0.74
Interest
2.79
2.11
2.53
0.9
1.3
PBDT
1.68
1.97
0.52
1.41
-0.55
Depreciation
1.11
1.1
0.94
0.52
0.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.57
0.87
-0.42
0.89
-0.87
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
0
0
-0.01
-0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.6
0.87
-0.42
0.89
-0.78
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.09
0
0
0.81
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.69
0.87
-0.42
0.08
-0.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.29
0.43
-0.22
0.46
-0.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.15
20.15
19.15
19.15
19.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
79.15
75.69
81.76
121.46
32.31
PBDTM(%)
29.68
36.54
13.94
73.82
-24.01
PATM(%)
10.07
16.14
-11.26
46.59
-37.99
