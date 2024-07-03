iifl-logo-icon 1
Cella Space Ltd Nine Monthly Results

14.9
(-0.86%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.66

5.39

3.73

1.91

2.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.66

5.39

3.73

1.91

2.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.28

0.06

1.15

0.45

Total Income

6

5.67

3.8

3.06

2.73

Total Expenditure

1.53

1.6

0.75

0.74

1.99

PBIDT

4.48

4.08

3.05

2.32

0.74

Interest

2.79

2.11

2.53

0.9

1.3

PBDT

1.68

1.97

0.52

1.41

-0.55

Depreciation

1.11

1.1

0.94

0.52

0.31

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.57

0.87

-0.42

0.89

-0.87

Minority Interest After NP

-0.03

0

0

-0.01

-0.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.6

0.87

-0.42

0.89

-0.78

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.09

0

0

0.81

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.69

0.87

-0.42

0.08

-0.78

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.29

0.43

-0.22

0.46

-0.45

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.15

20.15

19.15

19.15

19.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

79.15

75.69

81.76

121.46

32.31

PBDTM(%)

29.68

36.54

13.94

73.82

-24.01

PATM(%)

10.07

16.14

-11.26

46.59

-37.99

