Cella Space Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.04
(4.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:06:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.27

2.68

0

1.62

yoy growth (%)

21.91

0

-100

-94.16

Raw materials

-0.2

-0.59

0

-0.26

As % of sales

6.11

22.16

0

16.57

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.62

-0.69

-0.78

As % of sales

16.28

23.27

0

48.59

Other costs

-0.59

-1.25

-4.18

-2.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.08

46.52

0

134.53

Operating profit

1.95

0.21

-4.88

-1.61

OPM

59.51

8.03

0

-99.71

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.43

-0.57

-0.73

Interest expense

-1.4

-1.59

-0.08

-2.13

Other income

0.65

0.62

3.93

9.93

Profit before tax

0.38

-1.17

-1.61

5.44

Taxes

0

0

0.27

2.72

Tax rate

0

0

-17.24

50

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.38

-1.17

-1.33

8.17

Exceptional items

0

2.03

3.23

-15.84

Net profit

0.38

0.85

1.9

-7.67

yoy growth (%)

-55.68

-54.95

-124.85

-79.16

NPM

11.61

31.95

0

-472.46

