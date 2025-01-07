Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.27
2.68
0
1.62
yoy growth (%)
21.91
0
-100
-94.16
Raw materials
-0.2
-0.59
0
-0.26
As % of sales
6.11
22.16
0
16.57
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.62
-0.69
-0.78
As % of sales
16.28
23.27
0
48.59
Other costs
-0.59
-1.25
-4.18
-2.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.08
46.52
0
134.53
Operating profit
1.95
0.21
-4.88
-1.61
OPM
59.51
8.03
0
-99.71
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.43
-0.57
-0.73
Interest expense
-1.4
-1.59
-0.08
-2.13
Other income
0.65
0.62
3.93
9.93
Profit before tax
0.38
-1.17
-1.61
5.44
Taxes
0
0
0.27
2.72
Tax rate
0
0
-17.24
50
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.38
-1.17
-1.33
8.17
Exceptional items
0
2.03
3.23
-15.84
Net profit
0.38
0.85
1.9
-7.67
yoy growth (%)
-55.68
-54.95
-124.85
-79.16
NPM
11.61
31.95
0
-472.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.