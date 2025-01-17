iifl-logo-icon 1
Cella Space Ltd Key Ratios

14.74
(-0.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Cella Space Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.91

65.52

-94.16

-72.56

Op profit growth

792.04

-113.14

-95.57

545.19

EBIT growth

308.94

-94.38

-120.52

350.09

Net profit growth

-55.72

-110.55

-79.15

117.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

58.15

7.94

-100.11

-132.06

EBIT margin

53.14

15.84

467.32

-132.94

Net profit margin

10.94

30.13

-472.74

-132.38

RoCE

8.76

3.73

34.94

-71.18

RoNW

-0.68

-1.38

9.9

-944.41

RoA

0.45

1.78

-8.84

-17.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.17

0.4

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.24

0.19

-4.86

-23.25

Book value per share

-6.66

-6.91

-9.31

-13.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

31.88

7.67

0

0

P/CEPS

-22.45

15.46

-1.55

-0.29

P/B

-0.42

-0.23

-0.48

-0.5

EV/EBIDTA

18.78

38.34

4.13

-1.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.26

0

49.81

-13.73

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

26.72

131.68

576.38

131.05

Inventory days

0

0

102.24

71.49

Creditor days

-336.65

-429.9

-491.83

-65.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.23

-0.26

-3.54

6.48

Net debt / equity

-2.95

-2.03

-1.36

-2.31

Net debt / op. profit

19.81

126.11

-13.51

-1.42

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-6.11

-22.16

-16.57

-80.7

Employee costs

-16.28

-23.27

-48.59

-12.81

Other costs

-19.44

-46.61

-134.94

-138.55

