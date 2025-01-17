Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.91
65.52
-94.16
-72.56
Op profit growth
792.04
-113.14
-95.57
545.19
EBIT growth
308.94
-94.38
-120.52
350.09
Net profit growth
-55.72
-110.55
-79.15
117.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
58.15
7.94
-100.11
-132.06
EBIT margin
53.14
15.84
467.32
-132.94
Net profit margin
10.94
30.13
-472.74
-132.38
RoCE
8.76
3.73
34.94
-71.18
RoNW
-0.68
-1.38
9.9
-944.41
RoA
0.45
1.78
-8.84
-17.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.17
0.4
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.24
0.19
-4.86
-23.25
Book value per share
-6.66
-6.91
-9.31
-13.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
31.88
7.67
0
0
P/CEPS
-22.45
15.46
-1.55
-0.29
P/B
-0.42
-0.23
-0.48
-0.5
EV/EBIDTA
18.78
38.34
4.13
-1.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.26
0
49.81
-13.73
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.72
131.68
576.38
131.05
Inventory days
0
0
102.24
71.49
Creditor days
-336.65
-429.9
-491.83
-65.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.23
-0.26
-3.54
6.48
Net debt / equity
-2.95
-2.03
-1.36
-2.31
Net debt / op. profit
19.81
126.11
-13.51
-1.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-6.11
-22.16
-16.57
-80.7
Employee costs
-16.28
-23.27
-48.59
-12.81
Other costs
-19.44
-46.61
-134.94
-138.55
