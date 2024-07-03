Summary

Cella Space Limited was formerly incorporated as Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Limited in 1991. The company is engaged in the manufacture and trading (including exports) of Kraft Paper and Duplex Board. Their products include Kraft paper from non-conventional raw materials, such as waste paper Kraft cuttings, paper board coated with china clay using unconventional raw materials.The companys Kraft Paper Unit I and II are located at Industrial Development Area, Muppathadom, Edayar, Aluva and their Duplex Board Unit is located at Chalakudy, Kerala, India. Their subsidiaries include Sree Kailas Palchuram Hydro Power Ltd, Sree Adisakthi Mukkuttathode Hydro Power Ltd and Jalashaayi Alamparathode Hydro Power Ltd.The company set up a manufacturing unit with an installed capacity of 6000 tonnes per annum with a capital investment of Rs 315 lakh at Industrial Development Area, Edayar. Subsequently, they increased the capacity to 10000 tonnes per annum to meet the increased demand of Kraft Paper. In the year 1995, the company commissioned the duplex board plant with the installed capacity of 9000 MTPA. In the year 1996, they increase the production at Kraft Unit by 2000 MTPA. They started coating at Duplex Board Unit and installed Zero Discharge System at Duplex Unit.In the year 1998, the company received Pollution Control Board Award for Best Unit at Duplex Unit. In the year 1999, they received Pollution Control Board Award for Best Unit at Kraft Unit. Also, they received ISO certification f

