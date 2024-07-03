SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹14.6
Prev. Close₹14.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.05
Day's High₹15.25
Day's Low₹14.31
52 Week's High₹16.72
52 Week's Low₹7.98
Book Value₹14.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.15
20.15
19.15
19.15
Preference Capital
9.54
9.66
10.47
11.52
Reserves
-40.93
-41.18
-42.34
-43.37
Net Worth
-11.24
-11.37
-12.72
-12.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.27
2.68
0
1.62
yoy growth (%)
21.91
0
-100
-94.16
Raw materials
-0.2
-0.59
0
-0.26
As % of sales
6.11
22.16
0
16.57
Employee costs
-0.53
-0.62
-0.69
-0.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.38
-1.17
-1.61
5.44
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.43
-0.57
-0.73
Tax paid
0
0
0.27
2.72
Working capital
1.42
5.35
-6.57
-24.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.91
0
-100
-94.16
Op profit growth
803.14
-104.41
201.76
-95.59
EBIT growth
333.18
-126.99
-120.15
-120.5
Net profit growth
-55.68
-54.95
-124.85
-79.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
7.41
5.34
3.28
2.69
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.41
5.34
3.28
2.69
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.41
0.2
0.66
2.59
7.17
Vice Chairman & M.D.
S Rajkumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S Subramoniam
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
E Kamalam
Chairman & Independent Directo
N Subramanian
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Akhilesh Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Visakh Rajkumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajee Rajkumar
Director
Kul Bhushan Jain
Independent Director
V Manoharan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinod Kumar
Reports by Cella Space Ltd
Summary
Cella Space Limited was formerly incorporated as Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Limited in 1991. The company is engaged in the manufacture and trading (including exports) of Kraft Paper and Duplex Board. Their products include Kraft paper from non-conventional raw materials, such as waste paper Kraft cuttings, paper board coated with china clay using unconventional raw materials.The companys Kraft Paper Unit I and II are located at Industrial Development Area, Muppathadom, Edayar, Aluva and their Duplex Board Unit is located at Chalakudy, Kerala, India. Their subsidiaries include Sree Kailas Palchuram Hydro Power Ltd, Sree Adisakthi Mukkuttathode Hydro Power Ltd and Jalashaayi Alamparathode Hydro Power Ltd.The company set up a manufacturing unit with an installed capacity of 6000 tonnes per annum with a capital investment of Rs 315 lakh at Industrial Development Area, Edayar. Subsequently, they increased the capacity to 10000 tonnes per annum to meet the increased demand of Kraft Paper. In the year 1995, the company commissioned the duplex board plant with the installed capacity of 9000 MTPA. In the year 1996, they increase the production at Kraft Unit by 2000 MTPA. They started coating at Duplex Board Unit and installed Zero Discharge System at Duplex Unit.In the year 1998, the company received Pollution Control Board Award for Best Unit at Duplex Unit. In the year 1999, they received Pollution Control Board Award for Best Unit at Kraft Unit. Also, they received ISO certification f
Read More
The Cella Space Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cella Space Ltd is ₹29.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cella Space Ltd is 0 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cella Space Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cella Space Ltd is ₹7.98 and ₹16.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cella Space Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.40%, 3 Years at 27.16%, 1 Year at 53.36%, 6 Month at 19.67%, 3 Month at 4.58% and 1 Month at 7.83%.
