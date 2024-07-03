iifl-logo-icon 1
Cella Space Ltd Share Price

14.4
(-1.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:57:00 PM

  • Open14.6
  • Day's High15.25
  • 52 Wk High16.72
  • Prev. Close14.6
  • Day's Low14.31
  • 52 Wk Low 7.98
  • Turnover (lac)2.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.81
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Cella Space Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

14.6

Prev. Close

14.6

Turnover(Lac.)

2.05

Day's High

15.25

Day's Low

14.31

52 Week's High

16.72

52 Week's Low

7.98

Book Value

14.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cella Space Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

Cella Space Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cella Space Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.49%

Non-Promoter- 41.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cella Space Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.15

20.15

19.15

19.15

Preference Capital

9.54

9.66

10.47

11.52

Reserves

-40.93

-41.18

-42.34

-43.37

Net Worth

-11.24

-11.37

-12.72

-12.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.27

2.68

0

1.62

yoy growth (%)

21.91

0

-100

-94.16

Raw materials

-0.2

-0.59

0

-0.26

As % of sales

6.11

22.16

0

16.57

Employee costs

-0.53

-0.62

-0.69

-0.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.38

-1.17

-1.61

5.44

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.43

-0.57

-0.73

Tax paid

0

0

0.27

2.72

Working capital

1.42

5.35

-6.57

-24.81

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.91

0

-100

-94.16

Op profit growth

803.14

-104.41

201.76

-95.59

EBIT growth

333.18

-126.99

-120.15

-120.5

Net profit growth

-55.68

-54.95

-124.85

-79.16

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

7.41

5.34

3.28

2.69

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.41

5.34

3.28

2.69

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.41

0.2

0.66

2.59

7.17

View Annually Results

Cella Space Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cella Space Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

S Rajkumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S Subramoniam

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

E Kamalam

Chairman & Independent Directo

N Subramanian

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Akhilesh Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Visakh Rajkumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajee Rajkumar

Director

Kul Bhushan Jain

Independent Director

V Manoharan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinod Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cella Space Ltd

Summary

Cella Space Limited was formerly incorporated as Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Limited in 1991. The company is engaged in the manufacture and trading (including exports) of Kraft Paper and Duplex Board. Their products include Kraft paper from non-conventional raw materials, such as waste paper Kraft cuttings, paper board coated with china clay using unconventional raw materials.The companys Kraft Paper Unit I and II are located at Industrial Development Area, Muppathadom, Edayar, Aluva and their Duplex Board Unit is located at Chalakudy, Kerala, India. Their subsidiaries include Sree Kailas Palchuram Hydro Power Ltd, Sree Adisakthi Mukkuttathode Hydro Power Ltd and Jalashaayi Alamparathode Hydro Power Ltd.The company set up a manufacturing unit with an installed capacity of 6000 tonnes per annum with a capital investment of Rs 315 lakh at Industrial Development Area, Edayar. Subsequently, they increased the capacity to 10000 tonnes per annum to meet the increased demand of Kraft Paper. In the year 1995, the company commissioned the duplex board plant with the installed capacity of 9000 MTPA. In the year 1996, they increase the production at Kraft Unit by 2000 MTPA. They started coating at Duplex Board Unit and installed Zero Discharge System at Duplex Unit.In the year 1998, the company received Pollution Control Board Award for Best Unit at Duplex Unit. In the year 1999, they received Pollution Control Board Award for Best Unit at Kraft Unit. Also, they received ISO certification f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cella Space Ltd share price today?

The Cella Space Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cella Space Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cella Space Ltd is ₹29.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cella Space Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cella Space Ltd is 0 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cella Space Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cella Space Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cella Space Ltd is ₹7.98 and ₹16.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cella Space Ltd?

Cella Space Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.40%, 3 Years at 27.16%, 1 Year at 53.36%, 6 Month at 19.67%, 3 Month at 4.58% and 1 Month at 7.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cella Space Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cella Space Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.50 %

