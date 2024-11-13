iifl-logo-icon 1
Cella Space Ltd Board Meeting

14.72
(0.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:14:00 AM

Cella Space CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Cella Space Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and 6 months ended September 30 2024; 2. any other item with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, i.e., November 13, 2024 considered and approved the following: - 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and 6 months ended September 30, 2024. A copy of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results together with Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith for compliance and records. The meeting commenced at 10:30 A.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Cella Space Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday October 28 2024 to consider and approve the following:- 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and 6 months ended September 30 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Quarterly Results(Cancelled) (As Per Bulleting Dated on: 28/10/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (28.10.2024) - Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and 3 months ended September 30, 2024 has been deferred for a later date as Audit committee has sought for certain clarifications and expert opinion on few matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
A.G.M. & Quarterly Results Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Cella Space Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting
Board Meeting5 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
Cella Space Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.07.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20247 May 2024
Cella Space Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Intimation of outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
Cella Space Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results Intimation of outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

