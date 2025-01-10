iifl-logo-icon 1
Chordia Food Products Ltd Balance Sheet

85.94
(5.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.03

4.03

4.03

4.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.51

9.71

10.59

32.24

Net Worth

14.54

13.74

14.62

36.27

Minority Interest

Debt

0.43

0.88

1.54

6.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.97

1.07

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.94

15.69

16.16

42.9

Fixed Assets

11.63

12.16

13.02

17.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.18

0.01

0.01

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0.1

0

0

Networking Capital

2.4

1.5

2.58

22.82

Inventories

0

0

0

13.56

Inventory Days

63.39

Sundry Debtors

0.88

0.86

0.77

6.87

Debtor Days

32.11

Other Current Assets

2.21

1.38

2.42

10.75

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.06

-0.02

-3.78

Creditor Days

17.67

Other Current Liabilities

-0.68

-0.68

-0.59

-4.58

Cash

1.6

1.93

0.56

2.07

Total Assets

15.93

15.7

16.17

42.88

