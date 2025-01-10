Chordia Food Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.03
4.03
4.03
4.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.51
9.71
10.59
32.24
Net Worth
14.54
13.74
14.62
36.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0.43
0.88
1.54
6.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.97
1.07
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.94
15.69
16.16
42.9
Fixed Assets
11.63
12.16
13.02
17.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.18
0.01
0.01
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.1
0
0
Networking Capital
2.4
1.5
2.58
22.82
Inventories
0
0
0
13.56
Inventory Days
63.39
Sundry Debtors
0.88
0.86
0.77
6.87
Debtor Days
32.11
Other Current Assets
2.21
1.38
2.42
10.75
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.06
-0.02
-3.78
Creditor Days
17.67
Other Current Liabilities
-0.68
-0.68
-0.59
-4.58
Cash
1.6
1.93
0.56
2.07
Total Assets
15.93
15.7
16.17
42.88
