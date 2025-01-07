iifl-logo-icon 1
Chordia Food Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

86.5
(-0.56%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

78.06

65.48

46.57

51.9

yoy growth (%)

19.21

40.6

-10.27

25.62

Raw materials

-52.65

-38.23

-26.16

-32.18

As % of sales

67.44

58.39

56.18

62.01

Employee costs

-6.44

-5.97

-5.38

-4.04

As % of sales

8.25

9.12

11.56

7.8

Other costs

-15.78

-17.64

-11.73

-13.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.21

26.94

25.19

26.47

Operating profit

3.18

3.62

3.29

1.92

OPM

4.07

5.53

7.06

3.71

Depreciation

-1.74

-2.08

-1.36

-1.28

Interest expense

-0.57

-0.53

-1.04

-1.39

Other income

0.03

0.06

0.07

0.03

Profit before tax

0.89

1.07

0.95

-0.72

Taxes

-0.27

-0.31

-0.22

0

Tax rate

-30.89

-29.75

-23.69

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.61

0.75

0.73

-0.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.61

0.75

0.73

-0.72

yoy growth (%)

-17.82

2.93

-201.18

-239.5

NPM

0.79

1.14

1.56

-1.39

