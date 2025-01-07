Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
78.06
65.48
46.57
51.9
yoy growth (%)
19.21
40.6
-10.27
25.62
Raw materials
-52.65
-38.23
-26.16
-32.18
As % of sales
67.44
58.39
56.18
62.01
Employee costs
-6.44
-5.97
-5.38
-4.04
As % of sales
8.25
9.12
11.56
7.8
Other costs
-15.78
-17.64
-11.73
-13.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.21
26.94
25.19
26.47
Operating profit
3.18
3.62
3.29
1.92
OPM
4.07
5.53
7.06
3.71
Depreciation
-1.74
-2.08
-1.36
-1.28
Interest expense
-0.57
-0.53
-1.04
-1.39
Other income
0.03
0.06
0.07
0.03
Profit before tax
0.89
1.07
0.95
-0.72
Taxes
-0.27
-0.31
-0.22
0
Tax rate
-30.89
-29.75
-23.69
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.61
0.75
0.73
-0.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.61
0.75
0.73
-0.72
yoy growth (%)
-17.82
2.93
-201.18
-239.5
NPM
0.79
1.14
1.56
-1.39
