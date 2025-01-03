Chordia Food Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.89
1.07
0.95
-0.72
Depreciation
-1.74
-2.08
-1.36
-1.28
Tax paid
-0.27
-0.31
-0.22
0
Working capital
3.29
-0.14
11.66
-3.26
Other operating items
Operating
2.16
-1.47
11.02
-5.27
Capital expenditure
1.57
0.25
14.14
1.36
Free cash flow
3.73
-1.22
25.16
-3.91
Equity raised
63.25
61.77
58.47
61.91
Investing
-0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Financing
4.82
2.31
2.37
-0.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
71.79
62.86
86.02
57.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.