Chordia Food Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

86.99
(1.15%)
Jan 3, 2025

Chordia Food FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.89

1.07

0.95

-0.72

Depreciation

-1.74

-2.08

-1.36

-1.28

Tax paid

-0.27

-0.31

-0.22

0

Working capital

3.29

-0.14

11.66

-3.26

Other operating items

Operating

2.16

-1.47

11.02

-5.27

Capital expenditure

1.57

0.25

14.14

1.36

Free cash flow

3.73

-1.22

25.16

-3.91

Equity raised

63.25

61.77

58.47

61.91

Investing

-0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Financing

4.82

2.31

2.37

-0.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

71.79

62.86

86.02

57.29

