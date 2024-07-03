iifl-logo-icon 1
Chordia Food Products Ltd Half Yearly Results

86.35
(-0.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

45.01

35.68

38.53

39.27

31.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45.01

35.68

38.53

39.27

31.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.37

0.03

0.06

Total Income

45.02

35.68

38.9

39.3

31.6

Total Expenditure

45.44

37.46

37.38

37.32

29.73

PBIDT

-0.42

-1.78

1.51

1.98

1.87

Interest

0.2

0.52

0.22

0.35

0.26

PBDT

-0.63

-2.3

1.29

1.63

1.61

Depreciation

0.99

0.86

0.96

0.84

1.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.1

0.24

0.17

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.61

-3.15

0.23

0.54

0.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.61

-3.15

0.23

0.54

0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.61

-3.15

0.23

0.54

0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-7.83

0.57

1.34

1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.03

4.03

4.03

4.03

4.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.93

-4.98

3.91

5.04

5.92

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-3.57

-8.82

0.59

1.37

1.26

QUICKLINKS FOR Chordia Food Products Ltd

