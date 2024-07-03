Chordia Food Products Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
45.01
35.68
38.53
39.27
31.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45.01
35.68
38.53
39.27
31.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.37
0.03
0.06
Total Income
45.02
35.68
38.9
39.3
31.6
Total Expenditure
45.44
37.46
37.38
37.32
29.73
PBIDT
-0.42
-1.78
1.51
1.98
1.87
Interest
0.2
0.52
0.22
0.35
0.26
PBDT
-0.63
-2.3
1.29
1.63
1.61
Depreciation
0.99
0.86
0.96
0.84
1.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.1
0.24
0.17
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.61
-3.15
0.23
0.54
0.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.61
-3.15
0.23
0.54
0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.61
-3.15
0.23
0.54
0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-7.83
0.57
1.34
1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.03
4.03
4.03
4.03
4.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.93
-4.98
3.91
5.04
5.92
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-3.57
-8.82
0.59
1.37
1.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.