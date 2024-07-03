Summary

Chordia Food Products Ltd was incorporated in January, 1982. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling processed foods for more than three decades. The Company is currently having two divisions: Food Division and Food Park - Infra Division. One of the early entrants in the branded pickles segment, the Company has long been a household name in West India. CFPL, the makers of Pravin Pickles, a humble home-based venture started by H Chordia has grown to become a full-fledged company with manufacturing units located in Maharashtra at Yavat; Hadapsar, Pune; Satara and Shirval, Satara district. The Company manufactures pickles and ground spices (under the brand name Pravin), tomato ketchups (Navin), and farsan (Maharani), all of which are equally popular. It came out with its first public offer in Nov.92 on the OTCEI. The funds were used to expand its manufacturing facilities at Hadapsar and Yavat. In Jul.94, it came out with a rights-cum-public issue to raise funds to set up a state-of-the-art unit at Shirval, to manufacture tomato ketchup, spice paste and processed agro-based canned products. Over the years, CFPL has developed a good marketing network in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and parts of Karnataka, through which it is easily able to service small as well as large towns. A portion of CFPLs other products -- canned agro-foods, spice paste and chutneys -- is exported. The project at Shirval to manufacture ketchups, spices, pastes as well as to process and can other ag

