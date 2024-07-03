Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹84.28
Prev. Close₹86
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹86.99
Day's Low₹82
52 Week's High₹115
52 Week's Low₹77.6
Book Value₹36.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.04
P/E49.99
EPS1.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.03
4.03
4.03
4.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.51
9.71
10.59
32.24
Net Worth
14.54
13.74
14.62
36.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
78.06
65.48
46.57
51.9
yoy growth (%)
19.21
40.6
-10.27
25.62
Raw materials
-52.65
-38.23
-26.16
-32.18
As % of sales
67.44
58.39
56.18
62.01
Employee costs
-6.44
-5.97
-5.38
-4.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.89
1.07
0.95
-0.72
Depreciation
-1.74
-2.08
-1.36
-1.28
Tax paid
-0.27
-0.31
-0.22
0
Working capital
3.29
-0.14
11.66
-3.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.21
40.6
-10.27
25.62
Op profit growth
-12.3
10.2
70.62
-25.56
EBIT growth
-8.57
-19.62
195.7
-69.49
Net profit growth
-17.82
2.93
-201.18
-239.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
80.7
77.8
65.48
61
59.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
80.7
77.8
65.48
61
59.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.4
0.06
0.06
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep H Chordia
Independent Director
Zalak Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Asha Abhijeet Korde
Independent Director
Pinal Shah
Non Executive Director
Sanjog Jain
Independent Director
Ravindra Bhaskar Thatte
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Chordia Food Products Ltd was incorporated in January, 1982. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling processed foods for more than three decades. The Company is currently having two divisions: Food Division and Food Park - Infra Division. One of the early entrants in the branded pickles segment, the Company has long been a household name in West India. CFPL, the makers of Pravin Pickles, a humble home-based venture started by H Chordia has grown to become a full-fledged company with manufacturing units located in Maharashtra at Yavat; Hadapsar, Pune; Satara and Shirval, Satara district. The Company manufactures pickles and ground spices (under the brand name Pravin), tomato ketchups (Navin), and farsan (Maharani), all of which are equally popular. It came out with its first public offer in Nov.92 on the OTCEI. The funds were used to expand its manufacturing facilities at Hadapsar and Yavat. In Jul.94, it came out with a rights-cum-public issue to raise funds to set up a state-of-the-art unit at Shirval, to manufacture tomato ketchup, spice paste and processed agro-based canned products. Over the years, CFPL has developed a good marketing network in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and parts of Karnataka, through which it is easily able to service small as well as large towns. A portion of CFPLs other products -- canned agro-foods, spice paste and chutneys -- is exported. The project at Shirval to manufacture ketchups, spices, pastes as well as to process and can other ag
The Chordia Food Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chordia Food Products Ltd is ₹35.04 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chordia Food Products Ltd is 49.99 and 2.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chordia Food Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chordia Food Products Ltd is ₹77.6 and ₹115 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Chordia Food Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.81%, 3 Years at -4.01%, 1 Year at -15.38%, 6 Month at -4.28%, 3 Month at -0.46% and 1 Month at 1.46%.
