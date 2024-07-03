iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chordia Food Products Ltd Share Price

86.99
(1.15%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.28
  • Day's High86.99
  • 52 Wk High115
  • Prev. Close86
  • Day's Low82
  • 52 Wk Low 77.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E49.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.83
  • EPS1.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chordia Food Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

84.28

Prev. Close

86

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

86.99

Day's Low

82

52 Week's High

115

52 Week's Low

77.6

Book Value

36.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.04

P/E

49.99

EPS

1.74

Divi. Yield

0

Chordia Food Products Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Chordia Food Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Chordia Food Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.26%

Non-Promoter- 27.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chordia Food Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.03

4.03

4.03

4.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.51

9.71

10.59

32.24

Net Worth

14.54

13.74

14.62

36.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

78.06

65.48

46.57

51.9

yoy growth (%)

19.21

40.6

-10.27

25.62

Raw materials

-52.65

-38.23

-26.16

-32.18

As % of sales

67.44

58.39

56.18

62.01

Employee costs

-6.44

-5.97

-5.38

-4.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.89

1.07

0.95

-0.72

Depreciation

-1.74

-2.08

-1.36

-1.28

Tax paid

-0.27

-0.31

-0.22

0

Working capital

3.29

-0.14

11.66

-3.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.21

40.6

-10.27

25.62

Op profit growth

-12.3

10.2

70.62

-25.56

EBIT growth

-8.57

-19.62

195.7

-69.49

Net profit growth

-17.82

2.93

-201.18

-239.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

80.7

77.8

65.48

61

59.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

80.7

77.8

65.48

61

59.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.4

0.06

0.06

0.08

View Annually Results

Chordia Food Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chordia Food Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradeep H Chordia

Independent Director

Zalak Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Asha Abhijeet Korde

Independent Director

Pinal Shah

Non Executive Director

Sanjog Jain

Independent Director

Ravindra Bhaskar Thatte

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chordia Food Products Ltd

Summary

Chordia Food Products Ltd was incorporated in January, 1982. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling processed foods for more than three decades. The Company is currently having two divisions: Food Division and Food Park - Infra Division. One of the early entrants in the branded pickles segment, the Company has long been a household name in West India. CFPL, the makers of Pravin Pickles, a humble home-based venture started by H Chordia has grown to become a full-fledged company with manufacturing units located in Maharashtra at Yavat; Hadapsar, Pune; Satara and Shirval, Satara district. The Company manufactures pickles and ground spices (under the brand name Pravin), tomato ketchups (Navin), and farsan (Maharani), all of which are equally popular. It came out with its first public offer in Nov.92 on the OTCEI. The funds were used to expand its manufacturing facilities at Hadapsar and Yavat. In Jul.94, it came out with a rights-cum-public issue to raise funds to set up a state-of-the-art unit at Shirval, to manufacture tomato ketchup, spice paste and processed agro-based canned products. Over the years, CFPL has developed a good marketing network in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and parts of Karnataka, through which it is easily able to service small as well as large towns. A portion of CFPLs other products -- canned agro-foods, spice paste and chutneys -- is exported. The project at Shirval to manufacture ketchups, spices, pastes as well as to process and can other ag
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chordia Food Products Ltd share price today?

The Chordia Food Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹86.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chordia Food Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chordia Food Products Ltd is ₹35.04 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chordia Food Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chordia Food Products Ltd is 49.99 and 2.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chordia Food Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chordia Food Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chordia Food Products Ltd is ₹77.6 and ₹115 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chordia Food Products Ltd?

Chordia Food Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.81%, 3 Years at -4.01%, 1 Year at -15.38%, 6 Month at -4.28%, 3 Month at -0.46% and 1 Month at 1.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chordia Food Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chordia Food Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Chordia Food Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.