iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chordia Food Products Ltd Board Meeting

83
(-1.19%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Chordia Food CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Financial Year ended on 30th September 2024. As per the letter attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 The details are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider amongst other business the consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 The Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on 29/05/2024 to consider inter alia the consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31/03/2024. The Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31/03/2024 are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to consider amongst other business the consideration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. Kindly take the note of the same and put it on your electronic media for the information of the Members. Dear Sir, We refer to our earlier Letter No. CFPL/SEC/BSE/9689/2023-2024 dated 2nd February, 2024 informing you that the meeting of Board of Directors is convened on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 to consider amongst other business the consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023. Accordingly the meeting of Board of Directors was held today at 3.30 P.M. (15:30) in which the Board of Directors, have considered, approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023. The said Board Meeting was concluded at 5.00 P.M. (i.e. 17:00). We are enclosing herewith the said Un-audited Financial Results for your information and records, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor thereon for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023. As detailed in the letter attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Chordia Food: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chordia Food Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.