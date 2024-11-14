|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Financial Year ended on 30th September 2024. As per the letter attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 The details are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider amongst other business the consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 The Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on 29/05/2024 to consider inter alia the consideration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31/03/2024. The Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31/03/2024 are attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to consider amongst other business the consideration of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. Kindly take the note of the same and put it on your electronic media for the information of the Members. Dear Sir, We refer to our earlier Letter No. CFPL/SEC/BSE/9689/2023-2024 dated 2nd February, 2024 informing you that the meeting of Board of Directors is convened on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 to consider amongst other business the consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023. Accordingly the meeting of Board of Directors was held today at 3.30 P.M. (15:30) in which the Board of Directors, have considered, approved and taken on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023. The said Board Meeting was concluded at 5.00 P.M. (i.e. 17:00). We are enclosing herewith the said Un-audited Financial Results for your information and records, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor thereon for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023. As detailed in the letter attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
