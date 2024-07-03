iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chordia Food Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

86.49
(0.16%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

57.09

57.55

50.24

44.98

44.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

57.09

57.55

50.24

44.98

44.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.13

Total Income

57.1

57.58

50.25

44.99

44.49

Total Expenditure

58.8

55.38

47.87

40.38

39.35

PBIDT

-1.7

2.21

2.38

4.61

5.14

Interest

0.65

0.47

0.44

0.78

0.94

PBDT

-2.35

1.73

1.94

3.82

4.19

Depreciation

1.34

1.25

1.56

1.45

1.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.15

0.11

0.45

0.55

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.69

0.33

0.26

1.93

2.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.69

0.33

0.26

1.93

2.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.69

0.33

0.26

1.93

2.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-9.15

0.82

0.65

4.78

5.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.03

4.03

4.03

4.03

4.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.97

3.84

4.73

10.24

11.58

PBDTM(%)

-4.11

3

3.86

8.49

9.44

PATM(%)

-6.46

0.57

0.51

4.29

4.66

Chordia Food: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chordia Food Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.