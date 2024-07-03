Chordia Food Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
57.09
57.55
50.24
44.98
44.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
57.09
57.55
50.24
44.98
44.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.13
Total Income
57.1
57.58
50.25
44.99
44.49
Total Expenditure
58.8
55.38
47.87
40.38
39.35
PBIDT
-1.7
2.21
2.38
4.61
5.14
Interest
0.65
0.47
0.44
0.78
0.94
PBDT
-2.35
1.73
1.94
3.82
4.19
Depreciation
1.34
1.25
1.56
1.45
1.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.15
0.11
0.45
0.55
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.69
0.33
0.26
1.93
2.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.69
0.33
0.26
1.93
2.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.69
0.33
0.26
1.93
2.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-9.15
0.82
0.65
4.78
5.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.03
4.03
4.03
4.03
4.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.97
3.84
4.73
10.24
11.58
PBDTM(%)
-4.11
3
3.86
8.49
9.44
PATM(%)
-6.46
0.57
0.51
4.29
4.66
