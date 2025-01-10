To

The Members of

M/s CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

I have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. CHORDIA FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Cash Flows, Statement of Change in Equity, notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, its cash flow and the statement of change in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

I have conducted the audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, 2013. My responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of my report. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion.

Key Audit Matters

I have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in my report.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report(s) thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

My opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance/conclusion thereon.

In connection with my audit of the financial statements, my responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity, and the cash flow of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, I exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. I also:

• I dentify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the companys internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I am required to draw attention in my auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. I consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of my audit work and in evaluating the results of my work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

I communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit.

I also provide those charged with governance with a statement that I have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, I determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. I describe these matters, if any, in my auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, I determine that a matter should not be communicated in my report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") as amended, issued by the Central Government in terms of sub section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, I give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, I report that:

a. I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of my audit

b. I n my opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from my examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, and Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), including statement of changes in Equity and statement of Cash flows, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In my opinion, the aforesaid financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to my separate Report in "Annexure B",

g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

The Company has not paid remuneration to its directors during the current year. Accordingly, the provisions of Section 197 of the Act is not applicable.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations if any on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my notice that has caused me to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been paid by the Company during the year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement of my report of even date to the financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March 2024.

I report that,

1. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of property, plant and equipment.

b. The major portion of fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in my opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

c. The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. For properties where the Company is a lessee, lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment including Right of use assets and intangible assets during the year.

e. As per the explanation and representations provided to me, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

2. In respect of Inventory

The Company is proving service in relation to renting of Immovable Property and renting of Cold Storage Plant; hence company is not in possession of any type of inventory. Accordingly no records is required to be maintained in respect of Inventories. Hence, clause 2 is not applicable to the company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the company has made investment in other companies for which the requisite information has been given in clause 3(b) below.

a. The company has not made any investment in firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties during the year. The company has not provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loan or advance in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(a), 3(c), 3(d), 3(e), 3(f) are not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to me and based on the audit procedures performed by me, I am of the opinion that the investments made during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me and the records examined by me, the Company has advanced any loans to the persons covered under Section 185 or given any guaranteed securities under section 186 of the Act. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act in respect of Investments made have been complied with by the Company.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 with regard to the deposits accepted from public are not applicable.

6. As informed to me, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

a) According to information and explanation given to me and based on my examination of the books of account and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax Act, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to me, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31st, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to me, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to me, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

9. (a) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of my audit procedures, I report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year and did not have any term loans outstanding at the beginning of the current year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 9(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) I n my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to me and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

10. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 10(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 10(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, I report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by my audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to me including the representation made to me by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 12 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

14. (a) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has an internal audit system as required under Section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) I have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanation given to me, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 16 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current financial year or the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 18 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, my knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, I am of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. I further state that my reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and I neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanations given to me, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 20 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

"ANNEXURE - B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

I have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Chordia Food Products Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with my audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on my audit.

I have conducted the audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that, I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and;

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In my opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).