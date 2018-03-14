iifl-logo-icon 1
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Balance Sheet

396.55
(-0.06%)
Mar 14, 2018|03:29:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

54.57

54.57

54.57

54.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-66.23

-65.96

-60.94

-53.86

Net Worth

-11.66

-11.39

-6.37

0.71

Minority Interest

Debt

21.01

20.97

27.63

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.35

9.58

21.26

0.71

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.28

5.28

9.56

12.21

Networking Capital

3.6

3.74

11.04

-11.89

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.63

0.58

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

4.03

4.14

10.89

10.85

Sundry Creditors

-0.35

-0.25

-0.25

-1.92

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.15

-0.23

-21.4

Cash

0.48

0.57

0.66

0.38

Total Assets

9.36

9.59

21.26

0.69

