Claris Lifesciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
54.57
54.57
54.57
54.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-66.23
-65.96
-60.94
-53.86
Net Worth
-11.66
-11.39
-6.37
0.71
Minority Interest
Debt
21.01
20.97
27.63
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.35
9.58
21.26
0.71
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.28
5.28
9.56
12.21
Networking Capital
3.6
3.74
11.04
-11.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.63
0.58
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
4.03
4.14
10.89
10.85
Sundry Creditors
-0.35
-0.25
-0.25
-1.92
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.15
-0.23
-21.4
Cash
0.48
0.57
0.66
0.38
Total Assets
9.36
9.59
21.26
0.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.