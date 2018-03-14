iifl-logo-icon 1
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

396.55
(-0.06%)
Mar 14, 2018|03:29:01 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Claris Lifesciences Ltd

Claris Lifesciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-4.43

-9.92

1.41

-43.32

Depreciation

0

-0.1

-0.13

-3.55

Tax paid

-2.64

-1.71

0.56

2.29

Working capital

23.12

-456.75

-22.15

-40.68

Other operating items

Operating

16.03

-468.49

-20.31

-85.27

Capital expenditure

0

-61.75

17.96

-14.98

Free cash flow

16.03

-530.24

-2.35

-100.25

Equity raised

-107.71

633.42

1,372.75

1,521.86

Investing

0

-230.3

7.36

-127.94

Financing

27.63

-11.61

7.78

-25.11

Dividends paid

0

10.91

10.91

10.91

Net in cash

-64.05

-127.81

1,396.46

1,279.47

