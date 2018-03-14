Claris Lifesciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-4.43
-9.92
1.41
-43.32
Depreciation
0
-0.1
-0.13
-3.55
Tax paid
-2.64
-1.71
0.56
2.29
Working capital
23.12
-456.75
-22.15
-40.68
Other operating items
Operating
16.03
-468.49
-20.31
-85.27
Capital expenditure
0
-61.75
17.96
-14.98
Free cash flow
16.03
-530.24
-2.35
-100.25
Equity raised
-107.71
633.42
1,372.75
1,521.86
Investing
0
-230.3
7.36
-127.94
Financing
27.63
-11.61
7.78
-25.11
Dividends paid
0
10.91
10.91
10.91
Net in cash
-64.05
-127.81
1,396.46
1,279.47
