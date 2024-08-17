Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹395.1
Prev. Close₹396.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹499.71
Day's High₹396.9
Day's Low₹395
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-2.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,163.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
54.57
54.57
54.57
54.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-66.23
-65.96
-60.94
-53.86
Net Worth
-11.66
-11.39
-6.37
0.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
122.05
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-83.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
-96.83
As % of sales
0
0
0
79.34
Employee costs
0
0
0
-18.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-4.43
-9.92
1.41
-43.32
Depreciation
0
-0.1
-0.13
-3.55
Tax paid
-2.64
-1.71
0.56
2.29
Working capital
23.12
-456.75
-22.15
-40.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-83.1
Op profit growth
-47.93
124.12
-86.81
-190.76
EBIT growth
-55.35
-801.75
-103.58
-129.62
Net profit growth
-175.83
-19.2
-157.02
-114.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
10.43
133.16
780.11
625.39
658.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.43
133.16
780.11
625.39
658.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
19.64
16.45
9.39
Other Income
190
117.07
86.3
72.51
58.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SURRINDER LAL KAPUR
Managing Director
ARJUN SUSHILKUMAR HANDA
Whole-time Director
CHANDRASINGH SHIVRAMBHAI PUROHIT
Director
ANUP PRAVIN SHAH
Director
ADITYA SUSHILKUMAR HANDA
Company Secretary
KIRITKUMAR HIMATLAL KANJARIA
Director
SHYAMSUNDER KASHIRAM SHARMA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Claris Lifesciences Ltd
Summary
Claris Lifesciences Ltd is one of the largest sterile injectables pharmaceutical companies in India with a market presence in 76 countries worldwide. The company primarily manufactures and markets products across multiple markets, and therapeutic segments. Their products offering comprise 128 products across multiple markets and therapeutic areas. All of their products are off-patent products, a significant majority of which are capable of being directly injected into the body and are predominantly used in the treatment of critical illnesses.The companys products range across various therapeutic segments includes anaesthesia, critical care, anti-infectives, renal care, infusion therapy, enteral & parenteral nutrition and oncology. They offer injectables in various delivery systems, such as glass and plastic bottles, vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes and non-PVC/PVC bags. Their customer base primarily includes government and private hospitals, aid agencies, and nursing homes.The company has five manufacturing facilities spread over a 78-acre campus located in Ahmedabad, India. Some of these facilities have been approved by foreign regulatory authorities including the USFDA, MHRA (UK), TGA (Australia), NAM (Finland), GCC FDCA (Gulf Co-operation Council including Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and other countries in the Middle East), ANVISA (Brazil) and INVIMA (Colombia). The company has four subsidiaries in India and thirteen subsidiaries located in Brazil, the United States, Mauritiu
Read More
