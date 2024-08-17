iifl-logo-icon 1
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Share Price

396.55
(-0.06%)
Mar 14, 2018|03:29:01 PM

Claris Lifesciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

395.1

Prev. Close

396.8

Turnover(Lac.)

499.71

Day's High

396.9

Day's Low

395

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,163.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Claris Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Claris Lifesciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Claris Lifesciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:29 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.13%

Non-Promoter- 27.95%

Institutions: 27.95%

Non-Institutions: 21.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Claris Lifesciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

54.57

54.57

54.57

54.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-66.23

-65.96

-60.94

-53.86

Net Worth

-11.66

-11.39

-6.37

0.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

122.05

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-83.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

-96.83

As % of sales

0

0

0

79.34

Employee costs

0

0

0

-18.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-4.43

-9.92

1.41

-43.32

Depreciation

0

-0.1

-0.13

-3.55

Tax paid

-2.64

-1.71

0.56

2.29

Working capital

23.12

-456.75

-22.15

-40.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-83.1

Op profit growth

-47.93

124.12

-86.81

-190.76

EBIT growth

-55.35

-801.75

-103.58

-129.62

Net profit growth

-175.83

-19.2

-157.02

-114.6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

10.43

133.16

780.11

625.39

658.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.43

133.16

780.11

625.39

658.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

19.64

16.45

9.39

Other Income

190

117.07

86.3

72.51

58.5

Claris Lifesciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Claris Lifesciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SURRINDER LAL KAPUR

Managing Director

ARJUN SUSHILKUMAR HANDA

Whole-time Director

CHANDRASINGH SHIVRAMBHAI PUROHIT

Director

ANUP PRAVIN SHAH

Director

ADITYA SUSHILKUMAR HANDA

Company Secretary

KIRITKUMAR HIMATLAL KANJARIA

Director

SHYAMSUNDER KASHIRAM SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Claris Lifesciences Ltd

Summary

Claris Lifesciences Ltd is one of the largest sterile injectables pharmaceutical companies in India with a market presence in 76 countries worldwide. The company primarily manufactures and markets products across multiple markets, and therapeutic segments. Their products offering comprise 128 products across multiple markets and therapeutic areas. All of their products are off-patent products, a significant majority of which are capable of being directly injected into the body and are predominantly used in the treatment of critical illnesses.The companys products range across various therapeutic segments includes anaesthesia, critical care, anti-infectives, renal care, infusion therapy, enteral & parenteral nutrition and oncology. They offer injectables in various delivery systems, such as glass and plastic bottles, vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes and non-PVC/PVC bags. Their customer base primarily includes government and private hospitals, aid agencies, and nursing homes.The company has five manufacturing facilities spread over a 78-acre campus located in Ahmedabad, India. Some of these facilities have been approved by foreign regulatory authorities including the USFDA, MHRA (UK), TGA (Australia), NAM (Finland), GCC FDCA (Gulf Co-operation Council including Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and other countries in the Middle East), ANVISA (Brazil) and INVIMA (Colombia). The company has four subsidiaries in India and thirteen subsidiaries located in Brazil, the United States, Mauritiu
