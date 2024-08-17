Summary

Claris Lifesciences Ltd is one of the largest sterile injectables pharmaceutical companies in India with a market presence in 76 countries worldwide. The company primarily manufactures and markets products across multiple markets, and therapeutic segments. Their products offering comprise 128 products across multiple markets and therapeutic areas. All of their products are off-patent products, a significant majority of which are capable of being directly injected into the body and are predominantly used in the treatment of critical illnesses.The companys products range across various therapeutic segments includes anaesthesia, critical care, anti-infectives, renal care, infusion therapy, enteral & parenteral nutrition and oncology. They offer injectables in various delivery systems, such as glass and plastic bottles, vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes and non-PVC/PVC bags. Their customer base primarily includes government and private hospitals, aid agencies, and nursing homes.The company has five manufacturing facilities spread over a 78-acre campus located in Ahmedabad, India. Some of these facilities have been approved by foreign regulatory authorities including the USFDA, MHRA (UK), TGA (Australia), NAM (Finland), GCC FDCA (Gulf Co-operation Council including Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and other countries in the Middle East), ANVISA (Brazil) and INVIMA (Colombia). The company has four subsidiaries in India and thirteen subsidiaries located in Brazil, the United States, Mauritiu

