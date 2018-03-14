Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-83.34
Op profit growth
-30.48
68.58
-86.35
-150.14
EBIT growth
17.47
-472.34
-100.86
-166.46
Net profit growth
-144.07
-84.53
-378.75
-126.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
-58.54
EBIT margin
0
0
0
-96.18
Net profit margin
0
0
0
-29.61
RoCE
-44.09
-0.77
0.08
-7.49
RoNW
66.17
0.83
2.83
-0.88
RoA
-17.05
0.8
2.11
-0.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.37
2.85
20.14
0
Dividend per share
0
2
2
2
Cash EPS
-1.37
3.09
20.11
-7.93
Book value per share
-1.16
0.13
186.91
168.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
139.14
15.91
0
P/CEPS
128.08
15.92
-16.44
P/B
3,047.72
1.71
0.77
EV/EBIDTA
-538.15
1,396.34
-9.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
64.2
11.94
-0.07
Tax payout
54.64
41.5
50.85
-17.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
543.5
Inventory days
0
0
0
258.24
Creditor days
-31.75
-499.64
-3,346.9
-249.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
23.37
Net debt / equity
-4.23
-0.53
0
0.44
Net debt / op. profit
-2.16
0.02
0.85
-5.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-76.89
Employee costs
0
0
0
-16.79
Other costs
0
0
0
-64.84
No Record Found
