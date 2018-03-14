iifl-logo-icon 1
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Key Ratios

396.55
(-0.06%)
Mar 14, 2018|03:29:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-83.34

Op profit growth

-30.48

68.58

-86.35

-150.14

EBIT growth

17.47

-472.34

-100.86

-166.46

Net profit growth

-144.07

-84.53

-378.75

-126.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

-58.54

EBIT margin

0

0

0

-96.18

Net profit margin

0

0

0

-29.61

RoCE

-44.09

-0.77

0.08

-7.49

RoNW

66.17

0.83

2.83

-0.88

RoA

-17.05

0.8

2.11

-0.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.37

2.85

20.14

0

Dividend per share

0

2

2

2

Cash EPS

-1.37

3.09

20.11

-7.93

Book value per share

-1.16

0.13

186.91

168.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

139.14

15.91

0

P/CEPS

128.08

15.92

-16.44

P/B

3,047.72

1.71

0.77

EV/EBIDTA

-538.15

1,396.34

-9.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

64.2

11.94

-0.07

Tax payout

54.64

41.5

50.85

-17.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

543.5

Inventory days

0

0

0

258.24

Creditor days

-31.75

-499.64

-3,346.9

-249.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

23.37

Net debt / equity

-4.23

-0.53

0

0.44

Net debt / op. profit

-2.16

0.02

0.85

-5.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-76.89

Employee costs

0

0

0

-16.79

Other costs

0

0

0

-64.84

