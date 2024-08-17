iifl-logo-icon 1
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Quarterly Results

396.55
(-0.06%)
Mar 14, 2018|03:29:01 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Sept-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

2.07

4.31

3.13

2.74

4.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.07

4.31

3.13

2.74

4.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

59.42

1,864.9

37.7

52.77

44.15

Total Income

61.48

1,869.21

40.83

55.51

48.69

Total Expenditure

375.37

15.69

22.24

21.25

38.76

PBIDT

-313.88

1,853.52

18.59

34.26

9.94

Interest

0.77

0.76

0.9

1.09

0.83

PBDT

-314.65

1,852.76

17.69

33.17

9.11

Depreciation

1.14

1.11

1.1

1.62

0.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.85

0

0

0.71

0

Deferred Tax

-3.22

11.38

-2.62

-6.12

-10.18

Reported Profit After Tax

-317.43

1,840.27

19.21

36.96

18.57

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-317.43

1,840.27

19.21

36.96

18.57

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-317.43

1,840.27

19.21

36.96

18.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-58.17

337.25

3.52

6.77

3.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

54.57

54.57

54.57

54.57

54.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-15,163.28

43,005.1

593.92

1,250.36

218.46

PBDTM(%)

-15,200.48

42,987.47

565.17

1,210.58

200.21

PATM(%)

-15,334.78

42,697.67

613.73

1,348.9

408.13

