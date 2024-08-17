Claris Lifesciences Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Sept-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
2.07
4.31
3.13
2.74
4.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.07
4.31
3.13
2.74
4.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.42
1,864.9
37.7
52.77
44.15
Total Income
61.48
1,869.21
40.83
55.51
48.69
Total Expenditure
375.37
15.69
22.24
21.25
38.76
PBIDT
-313.88
1,853.52
18.59
34.26
9.94
Interest
0.77
0.76
0.9
1.09
0.83
PBDT
-314.65
1,852.76
17.69
33.17
9.11
Depreciation
1.14
1.11
1.1
1.62
0.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.85
0
0
0.71
0
Deferred Tax
-3.22
11.38
-2.62
-6.12
-10.18
Reported Profit After Tax
-317.43
1,840.27
19.21
36.96
18.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-317.43
1,840.27
19.21
36.96
18.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-317.43
1,840.27
19.21
36.96
18.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-58.17
337.25
3.52
6.77
3.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
54.57
54.57
54.57
54.57
54.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-15,163.28
43,005.1
593.92
1,250.36
218.46
PBDTM(%)
-15,200.48
42,987.47
565.17
1,210.58
200.21
PATM(%)
-15,334.78
42,697.67
613.73
1,348.9
408.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.