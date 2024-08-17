iifl-logo-icon 1
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Annually Results

396.55
(-0.06%)
Mar 14, 2018|03:29:01 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

10.43

133.16

780.11

625.39

658.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.43

133.16

780.11

625.39

658.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

19.64

16.45

9.39

Other Income

190

117.07

86.3

72.51

58.5

Total Income

200.43

250.23

886.06

714.34

726.26

Total Expenditure

103.42

303.24

644.28

509.89

501.23

PBIDT

97.01

-53.01

241.78

204.44

225.02

Interest

3.98

5.48

48.26

37.79

52.18

PBDT

93.03

-58.49

193.52

166.64

172.83

Depreciation

3.97

3.86

49.05

40.13

65.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.71

0.34

-12.2

-17.64

34.74

Deferred Tax

-21.57

-23.25

0

0

-12.65

Reported Profit After Tax

109.93

-39.44

156.67

144.16

85.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

109.93

-39.44

149.48

139.03

84.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

17.2

0

0

10.18

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

109.93

-56.64

149.48

139.03

74.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

20.14

-7.23

25.89

23.76

13.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

20

20

0

0

90

Equity

54.57

54.57

54.57

54.56

63.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

2,12,85,801

2,12,85,800

2,53,92,554

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

39.01

39

39.79

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

59,28,384

59,28,384

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

17.81

17.8

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

10.86

10.85

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

2,73,53,580

2,73,53,580

3,84,25,212

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

82.19

82.19

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

50.13

50.13

60.2

PBIDTM(%)

930.1

-39.8

30.99

32.69

34.17

PBDTM(%)

891.94

-43.92

24.8

26.64

26.25

PATM(%)

1,053.97

-29.61

20.08

23.05

12.97

