Claris Lifesciences Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
10.43
133.16
780.11
625.39
658.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.43
133.16
780.11
625.39
658.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
19.64
16.45
9.39
Other Income
190
117.07
86.3
72.51
58.5
Total Income
200.43
250.23
886.06
714.34
726.26
Total Expenditure
103.42
303.24
644.28
509.89
501.23
PBIDT
97.01
-53.01
241.78
204.44
225.02
Interest
3.98
5.48
48.26
37.79
52.18
PBDT
93.03
-58.49
193.52
166.64
172.83
Depreciation
3.97
3.86
49.05
40.13
65.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.71
0.34
-12.2
-17.64
34.74
Deferred Tax
-21.57
-23.25
0
0
-12.65
Reported Profit After Tax
109.93
-39.44
156.67
144.16
85.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
109.93
-39.44
149.48
139.03
84.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
17.2
0
0
10.18
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
109.93
-56.64
149.48
139.03
74.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.14
-7.23
25.89
23.76
13.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
20
20
0
0
90
Equity
54.57
54.57
54.57
54.56
63.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
2,12,85,801
2,12,85,800
2,53,92,554
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
39.01
39
39.79
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
59,28,384
59,28,384
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
17.81
17.8
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
10.86
10.85
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
2,73,53,580
2,73,53,580
3,84,25,212
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
82.19
82.19
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
50.13
50.13
60.2
PBIDTM(%)
930.1
-39.8
30.99
32.69
34.17
PBDTM(%)
891.94
-43.92
24.8
26.64
26.25
PATM(%)
1,053.97
-29.61
20.08
23.05
12.97
