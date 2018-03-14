Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
122.05
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-83.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
-96.83
As % of sales
0
0
0
79.34
Employee costs
0
0
0
-18.45
As % of sales
0
0
0
15.11
Other costs
-12.05
-23.15
-10.33
-85.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
69.75
Operating profit
-12.05
-23.15
-10.33
-78.37
OPM
0
0
0
-64.21
Depreciation
0
-0.1
-0.13
-3.55
Interest expense
0
0
0
-3.91
Other income
7.62
13.33
11.88
42.51
Profit before tax
-4.43
-9.92
1.41
-43.32
Taxes
-2.64
-1.71
0.56
2.29
Tax rate
59.7
17.23
39.8
-5.3
Minorities and other
0
20.97
9.57
20.76
Adj. profit
-7.08
9.33
11.55
-20.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.08
9.33
11.55
-20.26
yoy growth (%)
-175.83
-19.2
-157.02
-114.6
NPM
0
0
0
-16.6
