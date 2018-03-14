iifl-logo-icon 1
Claris Lifesciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

396.55
(-0.06%)
Mar 14, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

122.05

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-83.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

-96.83

As % of sales

0

0

0

79.34

Employee costs

0

0

0

-18.45

As % of sales

0

0

0

15.11

Other costs

-12.05

-23.15

-10.33

-85.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

69.75

Operating profit

-12.05

-23.15

-10.33

-78.37

OPM

0

0

0

-64.21

Depreciation

0

-0.1

-0.13

-3.55

Interest expense

0

0

0

-3.91

Other income

7.62

13.33

11.88

42.51

Profit before tax

-4.43

-9.92

1.41

-43.32

Taxes

-2.64

-1.71

0.56

2.29

Tax rate

59.7

17.23

39.8

-5.3

Minorities and other

0

20.97

9.57

20.76

Adj. profit

-7.08

9.33

11.55

-20.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.08

9.33

11.55

-20.26

yoy growth (%)

-175.83

-19.2

-157.02

-114.6

NPM

0

0

0

-16.6

