Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Twenty Sixth Annual Report of Claris Lifesciences Limited ("the Company") alongwith the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and the Auditors Report thereon for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The financial highlights of the Company on Consolidated and Standalone basis are as below:

(Rupees in Lacs) Consolidated Standalone Particulars For the year ended on March 31, 2021 For the year ended on March 31, 2020 For the year ended on March 31, 2021 For the year ended on March 31, 2020 Total Income 4.13 45.92 4.13 45.92 Profit/(loss) before Interest, Depreciation, Exceptional Items and Tax (27.25) (99.57) (27.25) (99.57) Finance Costs 0.04 0.22 0.04 0.22 Profit / (Loss) before tax (27.30) (99.79) (27.30) (99.79) Tax Expense / (Credit) - 401.45 - 401.45 Profit/ (Loss) for the year (27.30) (501.24) (27.30) (501.24) Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income or loss for the year (27.30) (501.24) (27.30) (501.24) Balance brought forward from previous year (6,595.60) (6,094.36) (6,595.60) (6,094.36) Balance available for Appropriation (6,622.90) (6,595.60) (6,622.90) (6,595.60) Balance carried to Balance Sheet (6,622.90) (6,595.60) (6,622.90) (6,595.60)

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Ind AS) as notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs pursuant to Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and relevant amendment rules issued thereafter.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS

During the financial year under review, the Companys consolidated total income stood at Rs. 4.13 Lacs as against Rs. 45.92 Lacs in the previous year.

The company has incurred a consolidated loss of Rs. 27.29 Lacs for the year as compared to consolidated loss of Rs. 501.24 Lacs in the previous year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES / DIVIDEND

During the year under review there was no amount to be transferred to reserves. The Company has not declared any dividend during the year under review.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there is no change in the paid-up share capital of the Company. Further, the paid-up share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2021 is Rs. 5,456.78 Lacs.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY AND CHANGE IN NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company during the year under review and between the end of the financial year and the date of this Directors Report. There is no change in nature of business of the Company

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposits from the public under Section 76 and Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATES

The Company has two foreign subsidiaries as on March 31, 2021

Sr. No. Name of the Subsidiaries Foreign Subsidiaries Subsidiary 1 Claris Lifesciences Venezuela C.A. Subsidiary 2 PT. Claris Lifesciences Indonesia Subsidiary

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been duly audited by the Auditors and are forming part of this Annual Report. Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 a statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries/associate companies/joint ventures is attached to the Consolidated Financial Statements in prescribed Form AOC-1. The statement also provides the details of performance and financial position of each of subsidiaries/associate companies/joint ventures.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements and related information of the subsidiaries, where applicable, will be available for inspection during working hours at the Companys registered office in Ahmedabad, India, for a period of twenty-one days before the date of the Annual General Meeting.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNELS

In accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 Mr. Aditya Handa (DIN:00308513), Director of the Company, retire by rotation at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment.

A brief resume of Mr. Aditya Handa the Director retiring by rotation and seeking appointment/reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting is as below:

Aditya Handa is the founder and managing director of Abellon group. Abellon is engaged in finding sustainable development led solutions to Indias most perilous problems, such as climate change, waste management, energy security, food security and realizing untapped human potential.

Abellon Clean Energy is Indias leading company in the domain of waste to energy focussed on utilizing waste such as municipal waste, agricultural waste and others in an economically and environmentally optimal manner.

The groups activities have been recognized globally through several prestigious awards such as the Ashden Award and the Zayed Future Energy Prize.

Aditya holds a management degree from Babson College, the worlds leading school in the area of entrepreneurship. He is passionate about promoting entrepreneurial drive among people, and encouraging them to find creative solutions to the worlds most complex problems.

During the year under review, Mr. Arjun Handa, was re-appointed as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for a further period of three years w.e.f September 26, 2020.

During the year under review and upto the date of this report, Mr. Chandrasingh Purohit is re-appointed as Whole Time Director & CFO of the Company for a further period of three years w.e.f. July 3, 2021. A brief resume of Mr. Chandrasingh Purohit is given in the Notice forming part of this Annual Report.

Mr. Arjun Handa, Vice – Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Chandrasingh S. Purohit, Whole Time Director & CFO and Mr. Kirit H. Kanjaria, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer are the Key Managerial Personnel in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

As on date of this Report, the Board of Directors of the Company comprised of Six Directors, Mr. Arjun Handa as Vice - Chairman & Managing Director. The remaining five Directors comprises of Mr. Surrinder Lal Kapur, Chairman who is a Non-Executive and Independent Director, Mr. Chandrasingh Purohit, Whole Time Director & CFO, Mr. Shyamsunder Sharma and Mr. Aditya Handa, as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Directors and Dr. Anup P. Shah Non-Executive and Independent Director.

DECLARATIONS OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declaration pursuant to Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 from each of its Non-Executive and Independent Directors to the effect that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. These declarations have been placed before and noted by the Board.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors state that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year March 31, 2021 and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

(c) They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the year under review, 3 (three) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The interval between the Board Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 including relevant circulars and notifications in force.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Company has formed Nomination and Remuneration Committee which has framed Nomination and Remuneration Policy. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy inter alia deals with the selection, appointment and remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees of the Company including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence and other matters as provided in Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy pursuant to Section 178(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 is on the Companys website and the link thereto is http://www.clarislifesciences.com/global/Financial/Nomination%20and%20Remuneration%20Policy%20-%20w.e.f%20March%2022,%202018.pdf. We affirm that the remuneration to Director and other employees of the Company are as per the terms laid out in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 178(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee / Board has carried out evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees and individual Directors. A structured evaluation feedback form was prepared after taking into consideration the inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects such as board composition, flow of board process, information and functioning, establishment and determination of responsibilities of Committees, and quality of relationship between the Board and the management. The performance of Individual Directors and the Board Chairman was also carried out in terms of attendance, contribution at the meetings, circulation of sufficient documents to the Directors, timely availability of the agenda, etc. Further, pursuant to Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, the performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board of Directors of the Company, except the one being evaluated. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

BOARD COMMITTEES AND ITS COMPOSITION

The Company has five Committees of Board as on date of this report and the composition of the Committees as on date of this report is as below: (a) Audit Committee: The Audit Committee comprises of Mr. Chandrasingh S. Purohit, Chairman, Dr. Anup P. Shah, Member and Mr. Surrinder Lal Kapur, Member of the Audit Committee. (b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee: The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Mr. Aditya S. Handa, Chairman, Dr. Anup P. Shah, Member and Mr. Surrinder Lal Kapur, Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. (c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee: The Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of Mr. Surrinder Lal Kapur, Chairman, Mr. Arjun Handa, Member and Mr. Chandrasingh S. Purohit, Member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee. (d) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee: The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee comprises of Mr. Surrinder Lal Kapur, Chairman, Dr. Anup P. Shah, Member, Mr. Arjun Handa, Member, Mr. Chandrasingh S. Purohit, Member and Mr. Shyamsunder Sharma, Member of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

(e) Committee of Directors: The Committee of Directors comprises of Mr. Chandrasingh S. Purohit, Chairman, Mr. Arjun Handa, Member and Mr. Shyamsunder Sharma, Member of Committee of Directors.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to Section 139 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, M/s. Shah & Shah Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (Firm Registration Number: 113742W), were appointed as a Statutory Auditors of the Company at the Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2020 for four years i.e. Financial Year 2020-21 to Financial Year 2023-24 from conclusion of Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of Twenty Nineth Annual General Meeting, accordingly M/s. Shah & Shah Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (Firm Registration Number: 113742W), are appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022. In terms of the provisions relating to statutory auditors forming part of the Companies Amendment Act, 2017, notified on May 7, 2018, ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditors at every Annual General Meeting is no more a legal requirement. Accordingly, the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting does not carry any resolution on ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditors.

The eligibility certificate pursuant to Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder is also received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The Standalone and Consolidated Auditors Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021 have been provided in "Financial Statements" forming part of this Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed M/s. SPANJ & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021 is attached as Annexure – 1 to the Directors Report and forming part of this Annual Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSE ON AUDITORS QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMER MADE

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Statutory Auditors in their Auditors Report or by the Company Secretary in practice in their Secretarial Audit Report. The Company is not covered under the criteria of appointing cost auditor; therefore, cost audit does not apply during the year under review. Further, pursuant to Section 143(12) of Companies (Amendment) Act, 2015, the Auditors in the course of performance of their duties have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company or the Central Government during the year under review.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the extract of the Annual Return in the prescribed Form MGT – 9 is attached as Annexure – 2 to the Directors Report and forming part of this Annual report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, particulars of loans given, investments made or guarantees given or securities provided, have been provided in "Financial Statements" forming part of this Annual Report.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

There were no contracts or arrangements with related parties during the year under review falling within the scope of Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore Form AOC – 2 is not applicable to the Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has a reasonable internal control system, which ensures that all assets are protected against loss from unauthorized use and all transactions are recorded and reported correctly. The internal control systems are further supplemented by periodical review by management.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has a mechanism to develop a culture and capabilities of identifying, assessing and mitigating risk at all levels and functions of the business by creating risk awareness, which ultimately insures sustainability in the business and benefits the stakeholders and customers. Based on the suggestions and advice of the Board Members, necessary action is taken to mitigate potential risks of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Board has constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee in terms of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and the composition of CSR Committee is give under the Board Committees and its Composition to this Directors Report. The Board of Directors has adopted a CSR policy which inter alia contains activities that can be undertaken by the Company for CSR. The CSR Policy is available on the website of the Company and link thereto is http://www.clarislifesciences.com/global/Financial/Final%20CSR%20Policy-14.02.17.pdf. The Company is not required to undergo CSR expenditure as per the provisions of the Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

INVESTOR EDUCATION PROTECTION FUND ("IEPF")

Pursuant to the applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, all unpaid and unclaimed dividend are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF established by the Central Government, after the completion of 7 years. Further, according to the rules made under the Companies Act, 2013, the shares in respect to which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred to the demat account created by the IEPF Authority. Accordingly, during the year under review the Company had transferred the unpaid/unclaimed dividend to the IEPF account as under:

Financial Year Amount transferred to IEPF with respect to amount in the unpaid/unclaimed dividend accounts of companies (Amount in Rs.) 2020-21 Rs. 98,246/-

POLICY FOR PREVENTION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE

Your Directors state that during the year under review, there were no complaints reported under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There are no employees employed throughout the financial year or employed for a part of the financial year as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

In view of the nature of activities which are being carried on by the Company, the particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Research and Development are not applicable to the Company.

The Company used foreign exchange amounting to Rs. 5.76 Lacs and earned Nil foreign exchange during the year ended March 31, 2021.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE COURTS/REGULATORS

During the year under review, there were no significant and/or material orders passed by any Court or Regulator or Tribunal, which may impact the going concern status or the Companys operations in future.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

The Directors take this opportunity to thank all Investors, Clients, Vendors, Banks, Government and Regulatory Authorities, and look forward to their continued support in the future.

For and on Behalf of the Board of Directors CLARIS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED