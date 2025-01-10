Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.51
12.51
12.51
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
126.13
124.51
123.2
6.67
Net Worth
138.64
137.02
135.71
8.67
Minority Interest
Debt
4.3
0.46
0.11
20.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.08
0.05
0.01
Total Liabilities
143.01
137.56
135.87
29.22
Fixed Assets
0.62
0.76
0.6
0.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
80.74
80.73
30.73
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
61.62
56.04
104.53
28.19
Inventories
0
0
1.88
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.59
1.63
1.47
0.1
Debtor Days
25.88
Other Current Assets
59.38
56.58
103.16
29.76
Sundry Creditors
-0.43
-0.3
-0.34
-0.18
Creditor Days
46.59
Other Current Liabilities
-0.92
-1.87
-1.64
-1.49
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.23
Total Assets
143
137.55
135.89
29.22
