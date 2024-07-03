iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Annually Results

107.5
(-0.47%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:08:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

175.9

122.02

53.54

1.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

175.9

122.02

53.54

1.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.73

2.68

1.27

0

Total Income

178.64

124.7

54.81

1.41

Total Expenditure

151.4

101.28

46.41

1.13

PBIDT

27.23

23.42

8.4

0.28

Interest

6.49

5.47

1.88

0

PBDT

20.74

17.95

6.52

0.27

Depreciation

10.72

9.91

2.65

0.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.73

1.42

0.94

0

Deferred Tax

-0.46

0.45

0.06

0

Reported Profit After Tax

7.75

6.19

2.86

0.01

Minority Interest After NP

-0.1

0.04

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8.6

7.12

3.17

0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.6

7.12

3.17

0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.44

2.84

2.53

0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Equity

12.51

12.51

12.51

2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.48

19.19

15.68

19.85

PBDTM(%)

11.79

14.71

12.17

19.14

PATM(%)

4.4

5.07

5.34

0.7

Confidence Fut.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.