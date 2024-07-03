Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
175.9
122.02
53.54
1.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
175.9
122.02
53.54
1.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.73
2.68
1.27
0
Total Income
178.64
124.7
54.81
1.41
Total Expenditure
151.4
101.28
46.41
1.13
PBIDT
27.23
23.42
8.4
0.28
Interest
6.49
5.47
1.88
0
PBDT
20.74
17.95
6.52
0.27
Depreciation
10.72
9.91
2.65
0.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.73
1.42
0.94
0
Deferred Tax
-0.46
0.45
0.06
0
Reported Profit After Tax
7.75
6.19
2.86
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
-0.1
0.04
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.6
7.12
3.17
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.6
7.12
3.17
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.44
2.84
2.53
0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Equity
12.51
12.51
12.51
2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.48
19.19
15.68
19.85
PBDTM(%)
11.79
14.71
12.17
19.14
PATM(%)
4.4
5.07
5.34
0.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.