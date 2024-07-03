iifl-logo-icon 1
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Share Price

106.8
(-8.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:52:00 PM

  • Open116.5
  • Day's High117.38
  • 52 Wk High140.8
  • Prev. Close116.31
  • Day's Low98.13
  • 52 Wk Low 58.12
  • Turnover (lac)407.65
  • P/E108.7
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value55.94
  • EPS1.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)267.21
  • Div. Yield0.32
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.375

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.51

12.51

12.51

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

126.13

124.51

123.2

6.67

Net Worth

138.64

137.02

135.71

8.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.4

1.45

7.84

0.71

yoy growth (%)

-3.35

-81.4

1,001.44

125.54

Raw materials

-0.56

-0.06

-7.16

-0.69

As % of sales

40.15

4.22

91.35

97.65

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.92

-0.24

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.07

0.01

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.35

-0.17

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.49

-1.84

3.04

-1.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.35

-81.4

1,001.44

125.54

Op profit growth

-21.82

-139.13

28.52

750.17

EBIT growth

384.84

-95.62

396.26

159.49

Net profit growth

333.33

-96.1

643.16

415.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

175.9

122.02

53.54

1.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

175.9

122.02

53.54

1.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.73

2.68

1.27

0

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vaibhav Dedhia

Chairman & MD & CEO

Nitin Khara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prity Bhabhra

Director & CFO

Sarvesh Khara

Independent Director

Sumant Sutaria

Director

Sanjay Naphade

Additional Director

Mansi Deogirkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd

Summary

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Limited was originally incorporated as Globe Industrial Resource Limited on June 26, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 28, 1985 and changed its name to Confidence Futuristic Energetech Limited effective from October 26, 2017. The Company is engaged in Parallel LPG Market by the name of pack cylinder division with GO GAS ELITE as its brand and is into the business of selling LPG to both domestic and commercial users at competitive rates. The Company has been actively engaged in dealing in blast proof, translucent and lightweight composite cylinders. However, the Company entered into CNG/high pressure cylinder manufacturing activity as well. In May 2021, it acquired Sarju Impex Limited, an operational unit of High Pressure cylinders (Oxygen, CNG hydrogen & Co2) at Dahej, Gujarat. The project started commercial Operation in January 2022. The Company acquired 49% Stake in a CNG/high pressure cylinder manufacturing operating unit at Halol, Gujarat in the name of Maruti Koatsu Cylinders Limited. Besides acquisition of above two plants, the Company also commissioned CNG/ High Pressure Cylinder Unit at Umred, near Nagpur in its 100% subsidiary Confidence Enterprise Private Limited and commenced the commercial operation in June, 2022. The Company commissioned 34 CNG Dispensing Stations in Bengaluru city in 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd share price today?

The Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd is ₹267.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd is 108.7 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd is ₹58.12 and ₹140.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd?

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.98%, 3 Years at 47.22%, 1 Year at 0.48%, 6 Month at 8.15%, 3 Month at 63.49% and 1 Month at 42.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.13 %

