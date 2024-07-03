Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹116.5
Prev. Close₹116.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹407.65
Day's High₹117.38
Day's Low₹98.13
52 Week's High₹140.8
52 Week's Low₹58.12
Book Value₹55.94
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)267.21
P/E108.7
EPS1.07
Divi. Yield0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.51
12.51
12.51
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
126.13
124.51
123.2
6.67
Net Worth
138.64
137.02
135.71
8.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.4
1.45
7.84
0.71
yoy growth (%)
-3.35
-81.4
1,001.44
125.54
Raw materials
-0.56
-0.06
-7.16
-0.69
As % of sales
40.15
4.22
91.35
97.65
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.92
-0.24
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.07
0.01
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.35
-0.17
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.49
-1.84
3.04
-1.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.35
-81.4
1,001.44
125.54
Op profit growth
-21.82
-139.13
28.52
750.17
EBIT growth
384.84
-95.62
396.26
159.49
Net profit growth
333.33
-96.1
643.16
415.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
175.9
122.02
53.54
1.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
175.9
122.02
53.54
1.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.73
2.68
1.27
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vaibhav Dedhia
Chairman & MD & CEO
Nitin Khara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prity Bhabhra
Director & CFO
Sarvesh Khara
Independent Director
Sumant Sutaria
Director
Sanjay Naphade
Additional Director
Mansi Deogirkar
Reports by Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd
Summary
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Limited was originally incorporated as Globe Industrial Resource Limited on June 26, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 28, 1985 and changed its name to Confidence Futuristic Energetech Limited effective from October 26, 2017. The Company is engaged in Parallel LPG Market by the name of pack cylinder division with GO GAS ELITE as its brand and is into the business of selling LPG to both domestic and commercial users at competitive rates. The Company has been actively engaged in dealing in blast proof, translucent and lightweight composite cylinders. However, the Company entered into CNG/high pressure cylinder manufacturing activity as well. In May 2021, it acquired Sarju Impex Limited, an operational unit of High Pressure cylinders (Oxygen, CNG hydrogen & Co2) at Dahej, Gujarat. The project started commercial Operation in January 2022. The Company acquired 49% Stake in a CNG/high pressure cylinder manufacturing operating unit at Halol, Gujarat in the name of Maruti Koatsu Cylinders Limited. Besides acquisition of above two plants, the Company also commissioned CNG/ High Pressure Cylinder Unit at Umred, near Nagpur in its 100% subsidiary Confidence Enterprise Private Limited and commenced the commercial operation in June, 2022. The Company commissioned 34 CNG Dispensing Stations in Bengaluru city in 2023. The Company also ow
The Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹106.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd is ₹267.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd is 108.7 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd is ₹58.12 and ₹140.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.98%, 3 Years at 47.22%, 1 Year at 0.48%, 6 Month at 8.15%, 3 Month at 63.49% and 1 Month at 42.38%.
