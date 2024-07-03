Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
103.78
73.92
29.09
1.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
103.78
73.92
29.09
1.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.01
1.58
0.02
0
Total Income
105.79
75.5
29.11
1.26
Total Expenditure
84.6
60.61
24.53
1.09
PBIDT
21.19
14.88
4.58
0.18
Interest
4.52
3.35
0.37
0
PBDT
16.67
11.53
4.2
0.18
Depreciation
9.54
8.34
2.35
0.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.93
0.39
0.44
0
Deferred Tax
0.34
0.36
0.03
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.86
2.44
1.39
0
Minority Interest After NP
-0.7
0.03
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.22
2.42
1.39
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.22
2.42
1.39
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.18
0.98
0.7
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.51
12.51
12.51
2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.41
20.12
15.74
14.28
PBDTM(%)
16.06
15.59
14.43
14.28
PATM(%)
4.68
3.3
4.77
0
