Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Nine Monthly Results

107.1
(0.98%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

103.78

73.92

29.09

1.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

103.78

73.92

29.09

1.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.01

1.58

0.02

0

Total Income

105.79

75.5

29.11

1.26

Total Expenditure

84.6

60.61

24.53

1.09

PBIDT

21.19

14.88

4.58

0.18

Interest

4.52

3.35

0.37

0

PBDT

16.67

11.53

4.2

0.18

Depreciation

9.54

8.34

2.35

0.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.93

0.39

0.44

0

Deferred Tax

0.34

0.36

0.03

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.86

2.44

1.39

0

Minority Interest After NP

-0.7

0.03

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.22

2.42

1.39

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.22

2.42

1.39

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.18

0.98

0.7

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.51

12.51

12.51

2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.41

20.12

15.74

14.28

PBDTM(%)

16.06

15.59

14.43

14.28

PATM(%)

4.68

3.3

4.77

0

