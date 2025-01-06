iifl-logo-icon 1
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

102.26
(-12.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd

Confidence Fut. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.07

0.01

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.35

-0.17

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0

Working capital

0.49

-1.84

3.04

-1.81

Other operating items

Operating

0.23

-2.18

2.91

-1.83

Capital expenditure

0

0

1.25

0.37

Free cash flow

0.23

-2.18

4.16

-1.46

Equity raised

13.32

13.31

13.2

13.19

Investing

-2.29

0

0.34

-1

Financing

21.24

1.22

2.04

2.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

32.5

12.34

19.75

13

QUICKLINKS FOR Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd

