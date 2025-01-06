Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.07
0.01
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.35
-0.17
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0
Working capital
0.49
-1.84
3.04
-1.81
Other operating items
Operating
0.23
-2.18
2.91
-1.83
Capital expenditure
0
0
1.25
0.37
Free cash flow
0.23
-2.18
4.16
-1.46
Equity raised
13.32
13.31
13.2
13.19
Investing
-2.29
0
0.34
-1
Financing
21.24
1.22
2.04
2.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.5
12.34
19.75
13
