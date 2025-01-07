Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.4
1.45
7.84
0.71
yoy growth (%)
-3.35
-81.4
1,001.44
125.54
Raw materials
-0.56
-0.06
-7.16
-0.69
As % of sales
40.15
4.22
91.35
97.65
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.92
-0.24
-0.09
As % of sales
22.04
63.23
3.17
13.58
Other costs
-0.25
-0.12
-1.33
-0.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.19
8.3
16.99
87.48
Operating profit
0.27
0.35
-0.9
-0.7
OPM
19.61
24.24
-11.51
-98.72
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.35
-0.17
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
1.15
0.75
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.07
0.01
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-26.01
-24.99
-26
-30.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.05
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.05
0
yoy growth (%)
333.33
-96.1
643.16
415.15
NPM
0.64
0.14
0.68
1.01
