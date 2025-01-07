iifl-logo-icon 1
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

110
(7.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:11:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.4

1.45

7.84

0.71

yoy growth (%)

-3.35

-81.4

1,001.44

125.54

Raw materials

-0.56

-0.06

-7.16

-0.69

As % of sales

40.15

4.22

91.35

97.65

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.92

-0.24

-0.09

As % of sales

22.04

63.23

3.17

13.58

Other costs

-0.25

-0.12

-1.33

-0.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.19

8.3

16.99

87.48

Operating profit

0.27

0.35

-0.9

-0.7

OPM

19.61

24.24

-11.51

-98.72

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.35

-0.17

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

1.15

0.75

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.07

0.01

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-26.01

-24.99

-26

-30.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.05

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.05

0

yoy growth (%)

333.33

-96.1

643.16

415.15

NPM

0.64

0.14

0.68

1.01

