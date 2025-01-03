iifl-logo-icon 1
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Board Meeting

106
(4.81%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Confidence Fut. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jan 202530 Dec 2024
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.the proposal of Fund Raising through Issue of Shares /Share Warrants on the basis of Preferential Allotment and in accordance with the provision of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital And Disclosure Requirements Regulation, 2018, as Amended. 2. Any Other Matter with The Permission of Chair. This is in reference to our earlier intimation dated 30th December, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), regarding holding of Board Meeting on 3rd January, 2025; to inter alia To consider the proposal of Fund Raising through Issue of Shares on the basis of preferential/Private Placement, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the following :- 1. Approved the issue of 3641000 Equity Shares of face value of INR 5/- each on preferential basis/Private Placement to others (i.e. persons/entities not forming part of the promoter and promoter group) at price of Rs.83.16 Per Shares, in compliance with applicable provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018, as amended; subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such other regulatory/statutory approval as may be required. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 03.01.2025)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chairman attaching herewith the unaudited financial result for Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, inter-alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. The Board has Approved Directors Report-2024 and Annexures therein; 2. The Board considered and approved the Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024 along with the items place for shareholders approval with explanatory statements and Directors Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). and other as attached
Board Meeting25 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the First quarter ended on June 30 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair This is to inform The Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, July 25, 2024 has approved the following:- 1) The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor are hereby approved. The Board meeting was commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded on 18:30PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jun 202412 Jun 2024
attaching herewith an outcome of board meeting under which board has approved the resignation of Mrs. Vandana Gupta as Independent Director of the company
Board Meeting24 May 202418 May 2024
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2) consider and recommend Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3) Any other matter with the permission of Chair the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Friday, 24th May, 2024 has approved the following:- 1) Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. 2) Audit Report on Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2024 as placed by the Statutory Auditor of the Company 2) Recommended a Final Dividend of 7.5% i.e 0.375 per equity share on the Face value of Rs.5/- each for the financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3) Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 we confirm that the Statutory Auditors have given Audit Reports with Un-modified opinion on the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the Third quarter ended on 31st December 2023 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair attached herewith the outcome of board meeting held on toady 14th February, 2023. The board has considered and approved the quarterly result for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

