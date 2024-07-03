Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd Summary

Confidence Futuristic Energetech Limited was originally incorporated as Globe Industrial Resource Limited on June 26, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 28, 1985 and changed its name to Confidence Futuristic Energetech Limited effective from October 26, 2017. The Company is engaged in Parallel LPG Market by the name of pack cylinder division with GO GAS ELITE as its brand and is into the business of selling LPG to both domestic and commercial users at competitive rates. The Company has been actively engaged in dealing in blast proof, translucent and lightweight composite cylinders. However, the Company entered into CNG/high pressure cylinder manufacturing activity as well. In May 2021, it acquired Sarju Impex Limited, an operational unit of High Pressure cylinders (Oxygen, CNG hydrogen & Co2) at Dahej, Gujarat. The project started commercial Operation in January 2022. The Company acquired 49% Stake in a CNG/high pressure cylinder manufacturing operating unit at Halol, Gujarat in the name of Maruti Koatsu Cylinders Limited. Besides acquisition of above two plants, the Company also commissioned CNG/ High Pressure Cylinder Unit at Umred, near Nagpur in its 100% subsidiary Confidence Enterprise Private Limited and commenced the commercial operation in June, 2022. The Company commissioned 34 CNG Dispensing Stations in Bengaluru city in 2023. The Company also owns 49% Stake in Maruti KoatsuCylinders Limited, an industrial company engaged in manufacture of High Pressure Seamless cylinders for Gases, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Cascades, at Halol, in Gujarat.