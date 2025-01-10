To The Members of CONFIDENCE FUTURISTIC ENERGTECH LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Un-qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Confidence Futuristic Energtech Ltd("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statements of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statements of changes in Equity and statements of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘the standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, except the effects of the matter described in the basis for un-qualified opinion paragraph, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Un-qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethica requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressee in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatements of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard as no other information as described above has been made available for review.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not

a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatements when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatements resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statements that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statements on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statements of profit and loss including the Statements of Other Comprehensive Income, the cash flow statements and Statements of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; "

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act for the year ended March 31, 2024;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its standalone financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

iv. (a)The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatements. (Refer note no 33 (iv) & 5 of the standalone financial statements)

v. (a)The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b)No interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year.

(c ) As stated in the note 13 point No 2 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuring annual general meeting, The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONEFINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CONFIDENCE FUTURISTIC ENERGTECH LIMITED (Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd(‘the Company) on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company do not hold any intangible assets during the year. Hence clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the order in not applicable.

(b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not hold any immovable property. Accordingly clause 1

(c) of the order in not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment. The company does not have any right of use assets and intangible assets during the year.

(e ) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. The procedures of physical verification of the inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ^ 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has provided unsecured loans to various entities, the aggregate amount provided during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans are as per the table given below:

(Rs. in Lacs) Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the Nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/providedduring the year - Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint ventures - - - - - Associates - - - - - Others - - - - Balance outstanding as a balance sheet date in respect of the above case Subsidiaries 8687 - - - Joint ventures - - - - Associates - - 229.57 - Others - - 200.21 -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the investment made and guarantee provided by the company to its subsidiary companies and terms and conditions of all such grant of unsecured loans and guarantee provided by the company are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the repayment schedule of principal and interest are not stipulated for the loans given by the company and hence the repayments or receipts are regular in nature cannot be determined.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, total amount overdue/recoverable for more than 90 days cannot be determined.

(e) Since the terms of repayment are not stipulated, the total amount of loan fallen due during the year cannot be identified. According the reporting under clause 3 (iii) (e) of the Order cannot be determined.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the amount of unsecured loans granted by the company either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment are as per table below:

All parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loans 194 194 0 Repayable on demand (A) 194 194 0 Balance outstanding as a balance sheet date in respect of - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 5,730.17 824.56 5,023.87 Total (A) +(B) 5,924.17 1,018.56 5,023.87 % of loans to the total loans 100% 17.19% 84.80%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with s. 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loans, making investments, and providing guarantees, as applicable. The Company has not granted any security in terms of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act. Accordingly clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including income tax, value added tax, Goods and Service Tax, Profession tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales-tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2024 for the period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there no dues of income tax or sales-tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) .

(ix) The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company did not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares during the year and has complied with requirements of s. 42 and s.62 of the Companies Act, 2013. Also the fund raised by way of preferential allotment has been utilized for the purpose for which they were raised.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. Hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(b)of the Order is not applicable.

(c ) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company and accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has undertaken transactions with the related parties and has complied with s. 177 and s. 188, of the Act, during the year. Also the related party disclosures as required by the Ind AS-24 Related Party Disclosures specified under s. 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company and accordingly this clause is not applicable .

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios as disclosed in Note to the standalone financial statement, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of s. 135 of Companies Act, 2013 related to corporate social responsibility are not applicable to the company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone financial statement. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause included in this report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF CONFIDENCE FUTURISTIC ENERGTECH LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s CONFIDENCE FUTURISTIC ENERGTECH LIMITED as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence I/we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024.