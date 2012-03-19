iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CPEC Ltd Balance Sheet

58
(-4.45%)
Mar 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CPEC Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

7.14

12.06

2.13

2.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.24

3.5

4.75

14.44

Net Worth

9.38

15.56

6.88

16.63

Minority Interest

Debt

1.1

3.52

3.67

3.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.48

19.08

10.55

19.64

Fixed Assets

3.25

3.27

3.26

1.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.9

6.9

6.89

2.92

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.51

8.57

0.08

15.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

5.75

13.31

14.85

23.22

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.24

-4.74

-14.77

-8.01

Cash

0.83

0.34

0.32

0.24

Total Assets

10.49

19.08

10.55

19.66

CPEC Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CPEC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.