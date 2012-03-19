CPEC Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
7.14
12.06
2.13
2.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.24
3.5
4.75
14.44
Net Worth
9.38
15.56
6.88
16.63
Minority Interest
Debt
1.1
3.52
3.67
3.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.48
19.08
10.55
19.64
Fixed Assets
3.25
3.27
3.26
1.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.9
6.9
6.89
2.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.51
8.57
0.08
15.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
5.75
13.31
14.85
23.22
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.24
-4.74
-14.77
-8.01
Cash
0.83
0.34
0.32
0.24
Total Assets
10.49
19.08
10.55
19.66
