CPEC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

58
(-4.45%)
Mar 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

2.49

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

0

As % of sales

0

0

2.13

0

Other costs

-1.02

-0.64

-1.69

-1.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

67.71

0

Operating profit

-1.04

-0.67

0.75

-1.56

OPM

0

0

30.15

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.07

-0.55

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-1.11

-0.75

0.2

-1.56

Taxes

0

-1.68

0

-0.04

Tax rate

0.31

222.12

-0.24

3.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.12

-2.43

0.2

-1.61

Exceptional items

-5.34

1.18

-1.33

-1.48

Net profit

-6.46

-1.25

-1.13

-3.1

yoy growth (%)

416.92

10.54

-63.54

-117.77

NPM

0

0

-45.33

0

