iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CPEC Ltd Key Ratios

58
(-4.45%)
Mar 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CPEC Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

55.54

-189.64

-147.93

41.13

EBIT growth

55.72

-191.16

-147.86

41.9

Net profit growth

416.11

10.69

-63.53

-117.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

30.13

0

EBIT margin

0

0

30.09

0

Net profit margin

0

0

-45.35

0

RoCE

-7.36

-4.71

5.07

-8.22

RoNW

-13.28

-2.86

-2.47

-4.47

RoA

-11.15

-2.15

-1.91

-4.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-22.97

-5.94

-5.32

-20.7

Book value per share

32.18

71.69

30.93

108.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.8

P/B

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

-7.3

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.31

221.45

-0.24

3.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

20.36

9.28

-1.36

0

Net debt / equity

0.02

0.2

0.5

0.16

Net debt / op. profit

-0.23

-4.66

4.42

-1.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-2.13

0

Other costs

0

0

-67.73

0

CPEC Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CPEC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.