CPEC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

58
(-4.45%)
Mar 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-1.11

-0.75

0.2

-1.56

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

0

-1.68

0

-0.04

Working capital

1.85

9.88

-5.12

-3.93

Other operating items

Operating

0.71

7.43

-4.91

-5.54

Capital expenditure

0

0.02

1.97

1.29

Free cash flow

0.71

7.45

-2.94

-4.25

Equity raised

27.14

19.43

21.64

35.78

Investing

-4

0.01

3.97

2.22

Financing

4.62

5.35

1.68

3.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

28.48

32.24

24.34

37.21

