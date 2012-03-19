CPEC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-1.11
-0.75
0.2
-1.56
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
-1.68
0
-0.04
Working capital
1.85
9.88
-5.12
-3.93
Other operating items
Operating
0.71
7.43
-4.91
-5.54
Capital expenditure
0
0.02
1.97
1.29
Free cash flow
0.71
7.45
-2.94
-4.25
Equity raised
27.14
19.43
21.64
35.78
Investing
-4
0.01
3.97
2.22
Financing
4.62
5.35
1.68
3.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.48
32.24
24.34
37.21
