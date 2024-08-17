iifl-logo-icon 1
CPEC Ltd Quarterly Results

58
(-4.45%)
Mar 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Sept-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Expenditure

0.28

0.32

0.15

0.92

0.54

PBIDT

-0.28

-0.32

-0.15

-0.92

-0.54

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.28

-0.32

-0.15

-0.92

-0.54

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.28

-0.33

-0.16

-0.93

-0.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.28

-0.33

-0.16

-0.93

-0.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.28

-0.33

-0.16

-0.93

-0.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1

-1.17

-0.55

-3.28

-1.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.82

2.82

2.82

2.82

2.82

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

19,30,135

19,30,135

19,30,135

19,30,135

Public Shareholding (%)

0

68.34

68.34

68.34

68.34

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

8,94,365

8,94,365

8,94,365

8,94,365

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

31.66

31.66

31.66

31.6

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

