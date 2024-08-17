CPEC Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Sept-2015
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Expenditure
0.28
0.32
0.15
0.92
0.54
PBIDT
-0.28
-0.32
-0.15
-0.92
-0.54
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.28
-0.32
-0.15
-0.92
-0.54
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.28
-0.33
-0.16
-0.93
-0.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.28
-0.33
-0.16
-0.93
-0.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.28
-0.33
-0.16
-0.93
-0.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1
-1.17
-0.55
-3.28
-1.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.82
2.82
2.82
2.82
2.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
19,30,135
19,30,135
19,30,135
19,30,135
Public Shareholding (%)
0
68.34
68.34
68.34
68.34
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
8,94,365
8,94,365
8,94,365
8,94,365
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
31.66
31.66
31.66
31.6
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
