CPEC Ltd Share Price

58
(-4.45%)
Mar 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

CPEC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

58

Prev. Close

60.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

58

Day's Low

58

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

16.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CPEC Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

CPEC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CPEC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.44%

Foreign: 15.44%

Indian: 16.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CPEC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

7.14

12.06

2.13

2.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.24

3.5

4.75

14.44

Net Worth

9.38

15.56

6.88

16.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

2.49

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-1.11

-0.75

0.2

-1.56

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

0

-1.68

0

-0.04

Working capital

1.85

9.88

-5.12

-3.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

55.87

-189.29

-147.98

41.15

EBIT growth

56.07

-190.79

-147.91

41.92

Net profit growth

416.92

10.54

-63.54

-117.77

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

2.5

0

0

Other Income

0

1.19

0

0.79

22.29

CPEC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.15

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.5

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.35

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CPEC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

SHERNAZ HOSI MASTER

Director

RYAZ ABDULHAMID JAMAL SHAMJI

Director

ALIM ABDULHAMID JAMAL SHAMJI

Director

AKBAR ABDULHAMID JAMAL SHAMJI

Director

RATAN RAMCHAND WADHWANI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CPEC Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Pheroze B Karanjia in 1942 for the manufacture of various elements of mechanical power transmission equipment, C P E C (formerly The Communication and Power Equipment Company) has its manufacturing facility at Bombay, Thane and Taloja. In 1963, the company obtained technical knowhow from the erstwhile Crofts (Engineers), UK, for its products. Crofts is now a part of Renold, UK, which is one of the largest complex in the field of mechanical power transmission equipment manufacture. Renold, UK, holds a 26% stake in the company.In 1983, the company undertook a new project at Taloja to manufacture additional products thereby expanding its product range. Till 1989, Voltas was the sole distributor for the companys products. Voltas and its associate held 26% stake in the company, which was divested in 1988-89, after which Voltas ceased to be a distributor.In the later part of the eighties, the company became sick and it came under the purview of the BIFR. However, it turned around and earned a net profit in 1990-91. Consequently, it came out of the BIFR purview.In 1994-95, the manufacturing facilities at Thane was transferred to Taloja and Lalbaug, for better productivity and cost reduction. During the year 1998-99, the Company sold the Thane Plant for Rs. 87,50,000resulting in the Capital Profit of Rs. 64,41,790.
