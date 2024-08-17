SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹58
Prev. Close₹60.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹58
Day's Low₹58
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹16.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
7.14
12.06
2.13
2.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.24
3.5
4.75
14.44
Net Worth
9.38
15.56
6.88
16.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
2.49
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-1.11
-0.75
0.2
-1.56
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
0
-1.68
0
-0.04
Working capital
1.85
9.88
-5.12
-3.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
55.87
-189.29
-147.98
41.15
EBIT growth
56.07
-190.79
-147.91
41.92
Net profit growth
416.92
10.54
-63.54
-117.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
2.5
0
0
Other Income
0
1.19
0
0.79
22.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.15
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.5
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.35
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
SHERNAZ HOSI MASTER
Director
RYAZ ABDULHAMID JAMAL SHAMJI
Director
ALIM ABDULHAMID JAMAL SHAMJI
Director
AKBAR ABDULHAMID JAMAL SHAMJI
Director
RATAN RAMCHAND WADHWANI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CPEC Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Pheroze B Karanjia in 1942 for the manufacture of various elements of mechanical power transmission equipment, C P E C (formerly The Communication and Power Equipment Company) has its manufacturing facility at Bombay, Thane and Taloja. In 1963, the company obtained technical knowhow from the erstwhile Crofts (Engineers), UK, for its products. Crofts is now a part of Renold, UK, which is one of the largest complex in the field of mechanical power transmission equipment manufacture. Renold, UK, holds a 26% stake in the company.In 1983, the company undertook a new project at Taloja to manufacture additional products thereby expanding its product range. Till 1989, Voltas was the sole distributor for the companys products. Voltas and its associate held 26% stake in the company, which was divested in 1988-89, after which Voltas ceased to be a distributor.In the later part of the eighties, the company became sick and it came under the purview of the BIFR. However, it turned around and earned a net profit in 1990-91. Consequently, it came out of the BIFR purview.In 1994-95, the manufacturing facilities at Thane was transferred to Taloja and Lalbaug, for better productivity and cost reduction. During the year 1998-99, the Company sold the Thane Plant for Rs. 87,50,000resulting in the Capital Profit of Rs. 64,41,790.
