CPEC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
1
0
Other Income
0
0
0.2
0
Total Income
0
0
1.21
0
Total Expenditure
0.76
5.34
0.37
0.33
PBIDT
-0.76
-5.34
0.82
-0.33
Interest
0
0.05
0.1
0
PBDT
-0.76
-5.39
0.72
-0.33
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0.14
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.77
-5.55
0.7
-0.33
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.77
-5.55
0.7
-0.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-4.65
0.2
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.77
-0.89
0.49
-0.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.72
-19.63
3.3
-1.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.82
2.82
2.13
2.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
19,30,135
13,71,935
13,71,935
Public Shareholding (%)
0
68.34
64.41
64.41
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
8,94,365
7,58,065
7,58,065
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
31.6
35.59
35.59
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
