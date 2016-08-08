CTIL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
30.77
30.18
24.88
23.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.7
12.73
10.15
3.82
Net Worth
46.47
42.91
35.03
27.68
Minority Interest
Debt
10.51
9.86
8.52
12.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0.13
0.18
0.24
Total Liabilities
57.1
52.9
43.73
40.29
Fixed Assets
5.55
6.47
7.46
4.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.34
11.34
11.56
8.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.46
33.54
23.56
26.16
Inventories
3.89
3.47
3.85
4.14
Inventory Days
207.58
90.18
91.55
77.26
Sundry Debtors
33.84
32.42
27.8
27.79
Debtor Days
1,805.85
842.58
661.11
518.62
Other Current Assets
6.94
6.44
3.19
3
Sundry Creditors
-1.23
-1.03
-4.29
-5.15
Creditor Days
65.63
26.76
102.02
96.11
Other Current Liabilities
-4.98
-7.76
-6.99
-3.62
Cash
1.75
1.55
1.13
0.47
Total Assets
57.1
52.9
43.71
40.29
