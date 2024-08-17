iifl-logo-icon 1
CTIL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.63
(-4.55%)
Aug 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

14.1

42.72

28.48

67.97

53.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.1

42.72

28.48

67.97

53.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0.05

Total Income

14.1

42.72

28.48

67.97

53.06

Total Expenditure

13.11

39.84

22.95

51.02

40.61

PBIDT

0.98

2.85

5.53

16.94

12.46

Interest

0.11

1.23

1

1.08

0.7

PBDT

0.86

1.62

4.51

15.85

11.75

Depreciation

0.72

0.81

0.94

0.82

0.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.12

0.43

0.81

0.21

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.09

0.68

3.14

14.21

10.81

Minority Interest After NP

0.05

0.05

0.8

4.82

3.73

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.02

0.63

2.33

9.39

7.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.02

0.63

2.33

9.39

7.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

0.21

0.88

4.19

3.7

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.77

30.77

26.21

22.38

19.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,61,43,756

2,50,45,160

1,89,80,550

1,89,80,550

1,65,49,996

Public Shareholding (%)

84.95

81.38

84.79

84.79

86.4

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

46,27,000

57,25,597

34,05,004

34,05,004

26,05,004

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

15.03

18.61

15.21

15.21

13.6

PBIDTM(%)

6.95

6.69

19.41

24.92

23.5

PBDTM(%)

6.09

3.81

15.86

23.33

22.16

PATM(%)

0.63

1.61

11.02

20.9

20.4

