CTIL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
14.1
42.72
28.48
67.97
53.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.1
42.72
28.48
67.97
53.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0.05
Total Income
14.1
42.72
28.48
67.97
53.06
Total Expenditure
13.11
39.84
22.95
51.02
40.61
PBIDT
0.98
2.85
5.53
16.94
12.46
Interest
0.11
1.23
1
1.08
0.7
PBDT
0.86
1.62
4.51
15.85
11.75
Depreciation
0.72
0.81
0.94
0.82
0.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.12
0.43
0.81
0.21
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.09
0.68
3.14
14.21
10.81
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
0.05
0.8
4.82
3.73
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.02
0.63
2.33
9.39
7.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.02
0.63
2.33
9.39
7.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
0.21
0.88
4.19
3.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.77
30.77
26.21
22.38
19.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,61,43,756
2,50,45,160
1,89,80,550
1,89,80,550
1,65,49,996
Public Shareholding (%)
84.95
81.38
84.79
84.79
86.4
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
46,27,000
57,25,597
34,05,004
34,05,004
26,05,004
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
15.03
18.61
15.21
15.21
13.6
PBIDTM(%)
6.95
6.69
19.41
24.92
23.5
PBDTM(%)
6.09
3.81
15.86
23.33
22.16
PATM(%)
0.63
1.61
11.02
20.9
20.4
No Record Found
