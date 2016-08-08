iifl-logo-icon 1
CTIL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.63
(-4.55%)
Aug 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR CTIL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

6.83

14.04

15.34

19.55

yoy growth (%)

-51.29

-8.49

-21.52

Raw materials

0.42

-0.37

-0.29

4.14

As % of sales

6.14

2.65

1.91

21.16

Employee costs

-0.94

-0.98

-1.42

-5.13

As % of sales

13.78

7.01

9.3

26.25

Other costs

-5.16

-11.36

-11.7

-16.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

75.49

80.89

76.27

84.08

Operating profit

1.15

1.32

1.91

2.11

OPM

16.85

9.43

12.5

10.83

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.21

-0.34

-0.55

Interest expense

-1

-1.05

-1.33

-0.61

Other income

0

0

0.16

0.05

Profit before tax

0.01

0.05

0.4

0.99

Taxes

0.01

0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

90.84

58.83

-3.99

-1.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.09

0.38

0.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.09

0.38

0.98

yoy growth (%)

-73.65

-76.52

-60.68

NPM

0.34

0.64

2.52

5.02

QUICKLINKS FOR CTIL Ltd

