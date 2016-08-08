iifl-logo-icon 1
CTIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.63
(-4.55%)
Aug 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.01

0.05

0.4

0.99

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.21

-0.34

-0.55

Tax paid

0.01

0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

5.11

10.4

0.84

Other operating items

Operating

5.01

10.27

0.88

Capital expenditure

-0.78

-0.77

3.01

Free cash flow

4.22

9.49

3.89

Equity raised

36.91

33.06

24

Investing

0

-0.22

2.69

Financing

0.65

1.34

2.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

41.78

43.68

33.53

