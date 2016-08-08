CTIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.01
0.05
0.4
0.99
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.21
-0.34
-0.55
Tax paid
0.01
0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
5.11
10.4
0.84
Other operating items
Operating
5.01
10.27
0.88
Capital expenditure
-0.78
-0.77
3.01
Free cash flow
4.22
9.49
3.89
Equity raised
36.91
33.06
24
Investing
0
-0.22
2.69
Financing
0.65
1.34
2.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.78
43.68
33.53
